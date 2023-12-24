It's time to know the 10 most important historical films of the 21st century. After the recent premiere of Napoleon, Ridley Scott's film, a considerable gap has opened between what is a good adaptation with academic rigor and what is clearly an audiovisual premiere exclusively focused on aesthetic excuses.

Definitely, Napoleon con Joaquin Phoenix It will not go down in history as a film that meets academic rigor or achieves public acceptance beyond that aforementioned rigor. One does not necessarily have to solidify oneself with the facts to narrate a good historical film. It's not even the biggest requirement.

However, there are a few historical films in this century that do meet all the requirements to enter the cinematographic pantheon of popular culture and be placed in the highest positions in this ranking. Personal issues and tastes aside, the following films have not and will never leave anyone indifferent.

For that reason, here is a list with the 10 best historical films of the 21st century. A set of films that will delight all lovers of the seventh art and period films. Take note, in case you miss anything to see:

10) Dunkirk (2017)

Directed and written by Christopher Nolan, and starring Fionn Whitehead, Mark Rylance, Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy and Barry Keoghan, among many others, Dunkirk It is one of the best historical films of the 21st century. A dramatic film that immerses us fully in the cruelty and fear of war.

Dunkirk It takes us to the year 1940, shortly after the start of World War II. Thousands of British and French soldiers are trapped on the beaches of Dunkirk by the German army. There are fewer of them, and they don't have much time left. Will they be able to survive the Nazi siege? The enemy is approaching… They are already here.

With a marvelous direction, an extraordinary cast and a magnificent visual section, Dunkirk de Christopher Nolan It is one of those war films that know how to perfectly combine the drama of war with the emotional inspiration that, unfortunately, human beings find in war and violence.

9) The last duel (2021)

Disney

Directed by Ridley Scott, written by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon from the book by Eric Jager, and starring both screenwriters, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Harriet Walter, among many others, The last duel It is one of the best historical films of the 21st century. A magnificent period production with everything that is good about Scott.

The last duel It takes us to France in 1386. This is the story of the conflict between Jean de Carrouges and Jacques LeGris after the sexual abuse suffered by Marguerite de Carrouges. Charles IV's idea is that a duel to the death will solve all problems, since the word of God, presumably, will be in the hands of the victor.

If something characterizes The last duel the Ridley Scott, that is without a doubt the artistic section of the film. For a moment, you are there, at the end of the 14th century, in the middle of this dramatic revenge story based on true events. An absurdly realistic immersion thanks to a craftsman as acclaimed (and divisive) as Ridley Scott.

8) A Real Affair (2012)

Directed by Nikolaj Arcel, written by Lars von Trier and starring Mads Mikkelsen and Alicia Vikander, a real matter It is one of the best historical films of our era. An extraordinary period romantic drama produced in Denmark that mixes love with psychology in the 18th century.

The story of a real matter He has his crumb, eh. We have Carolina Matilda, who cannot stand being married to the Danish king Christian VII, a cyclothymic and eccentric husband, capable of naming her dog as an honorary member of the Council of State. Therefore, when she meets the king's personal doctor, she will be torn between her obligations and her love.

a real matter de Nikolaj Arcel Not only does it tell a wonderful dramatic love story in a fabulous period context, it also has extraordinary performances and a sensational script that will take you from the depths of the heart to the psychological complexities derived from any passionate relationship.

7) The Flowers of War (2011)

Directed by Zhang Yimou, written by Liu Heng based on the novel by Yan Geling and starring Christian Bale and Ni Ni, among many others, The flowers of war It is one of the best historical films of this century. A film of Chinese origin that usually goes unnoticed by the general public, but is fabulous.

The flowers of war It takes us fully into 1937; more specifically, in the second Sino-Japanese war. John is a corpse makeup artist who arrives in Nanjing to do his job, but the war situation will force him not to choose sides, but to protect women and girls who will teach him what sacrifice and honor means.

This film is a must see. The flowers of war de Zhang Yimou It is not only a cruel and stark portrait of the scars of conflict and the darkness of the human soul, but also the most expensive film in Chinese history and the adaptation of a real event that, even today, continues to shock the world. Asian people.

6) The King's Speech (2010)

Directed by Tom Hooper, written by David Seidler and starring Colin Firth, Helena Bonham Carter, Geoffrey Rush, Guy Pearce and Michael Gambon, among many others, The king's speech It is one of the best historical films of the 21st century. A huge British and Australian co-production that took the entire world by storm.

The king's speech tells the story of George VI, Duke of York, who became King of England in 1936 following the abdication of his brother, Edward VIII. However, George VI was a stutterer, so he teams up with the expert speech therapist Lionel Logue to, through unorthodox techniques, help him improve his linguistic skills.

Winner of four Oscar Awards (after receiving 12 nominations), including Best Film, Best Director and Best Actor, The king's speech the Tom Hooper It is one of those period films that do not need war conflicts to shine, but rather go to the particulars of a life and get all its juices out of it.

5) City of life and death (2009)

Directed and written by Lu Chuan, and starring Ye Liu, Gao Yuanyuan, Hideo Nakaizumi and Fan Wei, among many others, City of life and death It is one of the best historical films of the 21st century. An extraordinary Asian story in the heart of the Second Sino-Japanese War, a conflict that has given a lot of attention.

City of life and death It takes us back to 1937. Japanese troops have arrived in Nanjing, where they are committing atrocities so barbaric that it would be difficult to describe them in words. The film follows the fate of several characters, some fictional and others real, during the development of this cruel conflict.

If something can be granted to City of life and death de Lu Chuan, that something without a doubt is the stark nature of its images. But it is not only a bloody story because of what is told and how it is told, but also because of the chilling development of the tragedy that shocks everyone who carelessly approaches this Chinese-produced film.

4) Oppenheimer (2023)

Universal Pictures

Directed and written by Christopher Nolan from the book by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, and starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon, among many others, Oppenheimer It is one of the best historical films of our time. A captivating film that is among the great releases of 2023.

Oppenheimer tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the brilliant American physicist who headed the Manhattan Project and led the nuclear tests to develop the atomic bomb. However, the scientific genius will go further and question the moral consequences of this powerful creation.

Without a doubt, Oppenheimer de Christopher Nolan It has earned a huge place in the list of historical films of the 21st century. Not only does it faithfully and accurately portray the history of the physicist and the Manhattan Project, but it also raises ethical and moral questions that will make you reflect while discovering history.

3) The sinking (2004)

Directed by Oliver Hirschbiegel, written by Bernd Eichinger based on the book by Joaquim Fest and starring Bruno Ganz, Alexandra Maria Lara, Corinna Harfouch and Ulrich Matthes, among many others, Collapse It is one of the best historical films of our century. And it is for a few reasons.

Collapse It takes us to the year 1945, in Berlin. The Second World War is doomed, but in the capital of the Third Reich an all-out fight is being waged. Adolf Hitler and his most loyal followers have locked themselves in a bunker. Devastated, the Führer prepares his own suicide along with Eva Braun and the rest of his acolytes.

Yes that's how it is. The last days of Adolf Hitler are portrayed in Collapse de Oliver Hirschbiegel, a film that has left us a few unforgettable sequences that, over the years, have become a meme. How can we forget the scene of the Führer's anger and his shouting in perfect German? Impossible to do it with the Internet.

2) Wells of ambition (2007)

Directed and written by Paul Thomas Anderson from the novel by Upton Sinclair, and starring Daniel Day-Lewis, Paul Dano, Kevin J. O'Connor and Ciarán Hinds, among many others, Wells of ambition It is one of the best historical films of the 21st century. A dramatic film that focuses on rural life in the United States.

We are in Texas, at the beginning of the 20th century. Wells of ambition tells the story of Daniel Plainview, who leaves a miserable town to make his fortune in oil. However, his principles disappear when excessive ambition and greed turn him into one of the country's biggest oil magnates.

Wells of ambition by Paul Thomas Anderson Not only is it a magnificent story about family, greed and religion, it is also a portrait of a time in the history of the United States where the American dream, once moved by the gold found in the rivers, now shed its tears. black in the liquid gold of their immortal lands.

1) The Pianist (2002)

Directed and written by Roman Polanski from the book by Wladyslaw Szpilman, and starring Adrien Brody, Thomas Kretschmann, Maureen Lipman, Emilia Fox and Ed Stoppard, among many others, The pianist It is one of the best historical films of the 21st century. An immortal masterpiece of the seventh art.

The pianist tells the story of Wladyslaw Szpilman, a brilliant Polish pianist of Jewish origin who lives in the Warsaw ghetto. But, in 1939, when the Germans invade his country, and after avoiding the concentration camps, he will have to live hidden and isolated for a long time… with the sole objective of surviving.

Definitely, The pianist de Roman Polanski It is one of the most captivating World War II films of this century. A song against war and a letter in favor of love, harmony and peace, especially with that overwhelming and unexpected ending in which the heart beats in both directions.

Finished films that were never released and that the public could not see

We review some films that, despite being finished (or almost finished), were never released and few or no people have managed to see them over the years.

Discover them

These are the best historical films of the 21st century from my point of view. Without a doubt, he surely left me a few that you would have liked to see on the list. But, fortunately, you can recommend them in the comments to have a much more complete and varied list of period recommendations.