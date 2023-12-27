Highest grossing movies of 2023

A doll, a video game and an atomic bomb are the TOP-3 of the highest-grossing films of 2023. Now we review them all.

Cinematographically, 2023 will be remembered for the Hollywood strike that stopped the industry and for Barbenheimer, a phenomenon that emerged from the internet that pitted two very different films such as Barbie and Oppenheimer against each other, causing them to be a tremendous success. But… What are the 10 highest-grossing films of 2023?

The big winner of 2023 is undoubtedly Barbie and she will also surely win a lot of prizes. But in terms of collection, it closed its run in theaters at 1,441 million. Which is truly crazy, then we have Super Mario Bros.: The Movie very close with 1,361 million. Then an abyss away is Oppenheimer with 952 million, followed by an installment from Marvel Studios and Fast and Furious. Discover the rest below.

TOP-10.

Warner Bros PicturesBarbie – 1,441 million.Super Mario Bros.: The Movie – 1,361 million.Oppenheimer – 952 million.Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – 845 million.Fast X – 704 million.Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse – 690 million .The Little Mermaid – 569 million.Mission: Impossible – Deadly Sentence. Part One – 567 million.Elemental – 496 million.Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – 476 million.

What stands out most about the highest-grossing films of 2023 is that there are 4 original stories or that at least they are not part of a saga or are a live-action remake. They may seem few, but in 2022 there was only one. Since the Chinese feature film Water Gate Bridge, it was surrounded by Avatar 2, Top Gun: Maverick, Jurassic World Dominion, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, 3 Marvel Studios films (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Black Panther : Wakanda Forever, Thor: Love and Thunder) and a DC Comics installment (The Batman): So, in 2023, originality has reigned a little more.

Although, we must not rule out that Barbie and Super Mario Bros.: The Movie start their own film sagas. We will discover that in the coming years.

Which of all the highest-grossing films of 2023 do you like the most? I'll stick with Oppenheimer and Super Mario Bros.: The Movie. But I'm more interested in your opinion, what you can leave me in comments.

