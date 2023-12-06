In November 2023, the new two-wheeler market in Italy recorded a plus sign, closing slightly positive compared to the same month last year, with an increase of 1.78%. The result of the motorbikes was particularly significant, which grew by 15.26% and 7,363 were registered. For the first time, during 2023, there was a decline in the scooter market (also due to the negative performance of the electricity sector and the comparison with the +43% of November 2022), which lost 3.88% and put 8,382 vehicles on the road.

But what were the best-selling scooters? Browse through the pages below to find out which were the best sellers of the month of November 2023 in our country.