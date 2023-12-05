In November 2023, the new two-wheeler market in Italy recorded a plus sign, closing slightly positive compared to the same month last year, with an increase of 1.78%. The result of the motorbikes was particularly significant, which grew by 15.26% and registered 7,363. For the first time during 2023, however, there was a decline in the scooter market (also due to the negative performance of the electricity sector and the comparison with the +43% of November 2022), which lost 3.88% and 8,382 vehicles put on the road.

But what were the best-selling motorcycles? Browse through the pages below to find out which were the best-selling models for the month of November 2023 in our country.