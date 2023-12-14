Do you want to discover the best Netflix movies in 2023? Find a place and pay close attention to the ranking of the best premieres on the streaming platform this year.

It's time to review the 10 best Netflix movies in 2023, from worst to best. Like every year, the quintessential streaming platform has given us a ton of premieres that have been truly worth it. There have been many television series of notable magnitude, of course. The best example is Blue Eye Samurai. However, there have also been many cinematographic examples within the catalog that we must highlight.

For that reason, here are the best Netflix movies in 2023. Take note of all of them, in case you missed any. If you are a subscriber to the streaming platform, you will be able to remedy it soon!

10) Fair play

Directed and written by Chloe Domont, and starring Phoebe Dynevor, Alden Ehrenreich, Eddie Marsan and Rich Sommer, among many others, Fair Play is one of the best Netflix movies in 2023. Its official synopsis is the following. “Newly engaged, Emily and Luke, a prosperous New York couple, can't get enough of each other. When a coveted promotion arises in their ruthless financial company, the exchanges of support between the lovers begin to sour into something more sinister.”

9) The Count

Written and directed by Pablo Larraín, and starring Jaime Vadell, Gloria Münchmeyer and Alfredo Castro, among many others, The Count is one of the best Netflix movies in 2023. Its official synopsis is as follows. Its official synopsis is the following. “Black comedy that imagines a parallel universe inspired by the recent history of Chile. It portrays Augusto Pinochet, symbol of global fascism, as a vampire who lives hidden in a ruined mansion in the cold southern tip of the continent.”

8) Nyad is one of the best Netflix movies in 2023

Directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin from the novel by Diana Nyad, and starring Annette Bening, Jodie Foster and Rhys Ifans, among many others, Nyad is one of the best Netflix movies in 2023. Its official synopsis is the following. “At the age of 60, and 30 years after abandoning long-distance swimming to be a prominent sports journalist, Diana Nyad becomes obsessed with carrying out the feat that always eluded her: swimming almost 180 km across Cuba. to Florida, known as 'the Everest of swimming.'”

7) Rustin

Directed by George C. Wolfe from the story by Julian Breece and starring Colman Domingo, Chris Rock and Bill Irwin, among many others, Rustin is one of the best Netflix movies in 2023. Its official synopsis is the following. “Bayard Rustin, architect of the momentous 1963 March on Washington, is one of the most notable activists and strategists in history. Always defiant, Rustin never apologized for who he was, for his beliefs, or for his sexual orientation. He never took a step back. He made history… and his reward was to fall into oblivion.”

6) The murderer

Directed by David Fincher from the novel by Alexis Nolent and starring Michael Fassbender, Tilda Swinton and Charles Parnell, among many others, The Killer is one of the best Netflix movies in 2023. Its official synopsis is the following. “After a fateful mistake, a murderer confronts his boss and himself in an international manhunt that he claims is not personal.”

5) Nimona is one of the best Netflix movies in 2023

Directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane from the comic by ND Stevenson, and starring Chloë Grace Moretz and Riz Ahmed, Nimona is one of the best Netflix movies in 2023. Its official synopsis is the following. “In a futuristic medieval world, Knight Ballister Braveheart is accused of a crime he did not commit, and the only person who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona, a mischievous teenager with a penchant for chaos… who also happens to be the being. metamorph that must be destroyed.”

4) No way are you invited to my bat mitsvah

Directed by Sammi Cohen from the novel by Fiona Rosenbloom, and starring Sunny Sandler, Samantha Lorraine and Adam Sandler, among many others, There's no way you're invited to my bat mitsvah is one of the best movies on Netflix in 2023. Its official synopsis is the following. “Follows young Stacey Friedman as she prepares for her bat mitsvah celebration, but her plans comically fall apart and threaten to ruin the event.”

3) Maestro

Directed by Bradley Cooper from the biography of Leonard Bernstein and starring Bradley Cooper himself, Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer and Maya Hawke, among many others, Maestro is one of the best Netflix movies in 2023. Its official synopsis is the following. “Biopic about the legendary Leonard Bernstein, American composer, pianist and conductor.”

2) The Tyrone clone is one of the best Netflix movies in 2023 that have been released throughout this year

Directed by Juel Taylor and starring Jamie Foxx, John Boyega, Teyonah Parris and Kiefer Sutherland, among many others, Tyrone's Clone is one of the best Netflix movies in 2023. Its official synopsis is the following. “A series of chilling events push an unlikely trio onto the trail of a terrible government conspiracy.”

1) Secrets of a scandal

Directed by Todd Haynes from the story by Alex Mechanik, and starring Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore and Charles Melton, among many others, Secrets of a Scandal is one of the best Netflix movies in 2023. Its official synopsis is the following. “Twenty years after the high-profile romance between Gracie Atherton-Yu and her young husband Joe scandalized the country, with her children about to graduate from high school, a film is going to be made about her story.” .

