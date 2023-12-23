Little by little, cinema is becoming more and more inclusive, where we find more and more titles focused on LGTBI+ themes that help us understand that people can love each other in different ways and that, of course, there is nothing wrong with that.

As LGTBI+ people are part of a group that has been (and unfortunately, to this day sometimes still is) very mistreated by society, it is natural to find many films focused on the time when homosexuality was a taboo subject to reflect how much they have suffered over the years.

Regardless of whether they are good films or not, all of them try to give visibility to the LGTBI+ community and help society be more tolerant, which is appreciated.

Thanks to streaming platforms like Netflix, we can have our own movie marathon with the genre that we most want. Although it is true that there is no LGTBI category as such, at HobbyCine we help you with the cinephile plan by compiling the 10 best LGTBI+ movies that you can watch on Netflix.

Brokeback Mountain

We start our list with one of the most popular titles, Brokeback Mountain, a romantic drama directed by Ang Lee whose cast is headed by Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal.

It tells the story of two cowboys who meet while going to look for work on a ranch. Little by little, something more than simple companionship and friendship begins to emerge between them and they begin a much more intimate relationship.with everything that entails.

Room in Rome

Written and directed by Julio Medem, Room in Rome is a romantic drama with erotic overtones starring Elena Anaya and Natasha Yarovenko.

Its plot takes place in a hotel room in Rome during the summer of 2008. In said hotel, Alba and Natasha, a Spanish woman and a Russian woman who are touring Italy, meet by chance.

These are the best tablets to watch movies and series

If you usually watch series when you travel or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for consuming entertainment.

See list

The next day each one has to return to their country, but A mutual feeling begins to emerge between them that they immediately accept. and they decide to give free rein to their passion in the hotel room.

For twelve hours, Alba and Natasha open up like they have never opened up to anyone before: They talk about their commitments and the sincere love for their respective partners..

The power of the dog

Netflix

Between the best LGTBI+ movies we have The Power of the Dog, an original film of Netflix written and directed by Jane Campion starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Thomasin McKenzie and Frances Conroy, among others.

Set in 1925, the plot of the film revolves around Phil and George Burbank, two very different wealthy brothers who are co-owners of a huge ranch.

However, when George marries a town widow, Rose, Phil begins to despise his new sister-in-law, who moves into the ranch with her son, the sensitive Peter..

Our review of The Power of the Dog

Disobedience

Another film worth highlighting is Disobedience, a romantic drama directed by Sebastián Lelio whose cast is led by Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams.

Based on the novel by Naomi Alderman, the film follows the story of a woman raised in an Orthodox Jewish family who returns home upon the death of her father.

However, Controversy soon arises when she begins to feel attracted to an old childhood friend, with whom she begins a passionate relationship..

Of course, both women must keep their relationship in the most absolute secret due to the strict regime imposed by the religion and beliefs of their respective families.

The Prom

Netflix

In the field of comedies we have The Prom, a musical film directed by Ryan Murphy starring Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep, Awkwafina, James Corden, Kerry Washington and Keegan-Michael Key, among others.

Its plot follows Dee Dee Allen, a two-time Tony Award-winning theater actress who, with Barry Glickman, is preparing a new musical about Eleanor Roosevelt. However, the failure of the project sinks her reputation and leads them to team up with two new Broadway stars, Angie Dickinson and Trent Oliver, to try to relaunch their careers.

To achieve your goal, The quartet travels to a conservative Indiana town with the intention of supporting a young high school student who has been banned from taking her girlfriend to the prom..

Our review of The Prom

Anne+: The movie

Sequel to the 2018 television series (which, curiously, is not available on Netflix), Anne+: The film is a drama about homosexuality directed by Valerie Bisscheroux and starring Hanna van Vliet.

The film begins with Anne just before she emigrates with her great love Sara to Montreal. But at that very moment her editor rejects the manuscript she sent for her first book, so Anne stagnates and is forced to look for what she really wants in life..

Shortly after she meets Lou, who is gender non-binary, who has a different perspective on life. Thus, Anne little by little finds the path to follow and more clarity in her life.

Call Me by Your Name

It could not be missing among the best LGTBI+ movies on Netflix Call Me by Your Name, a romantic drama directed by Luca Guadagnino whose cast is led by Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer.

It tells the story of Elio Perlman, a 17-year-old boy who is spending the hot summer of 1983 at his parents' country house in northern Italy.

During his stay, his father's new American assistant appears, Oliver, a charming young man who, like Elio, has Jewish roots.

Although at first Elio appears somewhat cold and distant towards Oliver, Soon they both begin to go out together and, as the summer progresses, the couple's mutual attraction becomes more intense..

Our review of Call Me by Your Name

Pain and Glory

Written and directed by Pedro Almodóvar, Pain and Glory is a dramatic film starring Antonio Banderas, Asier Etxeandia, Penelope Cruz, Leonardo Sbaraglia and Julieta Serrano, among others.

Its plot narrates a series of reunions in the life of Salvador Mallo, a mature film director who is in his twilight. He talks about creation, the difficulty of separating it from one's own life and the passions that give it meaning and hope.

Our review of Pain and Glory

Bohemian Rhapsody

Another of the best films with an LGTBI+ theme is Bohemian Rhapsody, a biographical drama focused on the legendary Freddie Mercury, brought to life in fiction by an impressive Rami Malek.

Tape captures the meteoric rise of the group Queen to the Olympus of music through their iconic songs and revolutionary soundtheir breakdown when Freddie Mercury's lifestyle spiraled out of control, and their triumphant reunion on the eve of Live Aid.

Our review of Bohemian Rhapsody

Elisa and Marcela

Under the direction of Isabel Coixet, Elisa y Marcela is a romantic drama based on real events whose cast is led by Natalia de Molina and Greta Fernández.

The plot of the film takes place in the year 1885 and tells the story of Elisa and Marcela, two women who meet at the school where they work and whose great friendship soon leads to a love relationship that they have to live in secret..

Marcela's parents suspect this relationship and decide to send their daughter abroad for a few years. Upon her return, the reunion with Elisa is so magical that they decide to have a life together.

But, faced with social pressure and gossip, they both decide to come up with a plan. Elisa leaves the town for a while to return as Mario and thus be able to marry Marcela.. However, not everything is going to be so simple in this unrecognized love.

Here we finish our review of the 10 best LGTBI+ movies that you can watch on Netflix. If you want other recommendations to take advantage of the platform, here we leave you 20 award-winning Netflix series: the jewels of the catalog that you have to see.