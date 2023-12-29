We are not wrong if we say that 2023 It is one of the best years we remember in the video game industry. Along with other illustrious ones such as 1998, 2004, 2008 or 2020, they have undoubtedly been wonderful months in terms of releases. The quantity and quality of the games released has been such that choosing the 10 best games of 2023 It is a complicated task.

Of course, not everything has been fabulous in 2023. There have been some 'buts', especially with regard to the employment situation in the industry (there have been more than 9,000 layoffs), but it is undeniable that it has been a glorious year for the playersya juegues en PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One o PC (incluyendo a Steam Deck, ROG ALLY y Legion Go).

As tradition dictates, here we are to configure our ranking of the best games of the year. It has not been easy at all, but in the editorial office we have gathered the courage to bring you our top 10 best games of 2023.

It must be pointed out that we have chosen the 10 best video games of 2023 counting the votes of all the members of the editorial team (each one has chosen their 10 favorites) and we have configured the ranking with those who have obtained the greatest number of votes. That is to say, some games may have been left out despite their extraordinary quality.

Besides, andThe ranking goes from tenth to first classified in our top 10. You can also see it in video format, with our colleague Daniel Quesada as narrator.

Without further ado, let's review the 10 best games of 2023 released on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC. Remember that this is our ranking, which reflects the different tastes and opinions of the editorial staff, and that it does not have to coincide with your personal ranking, especially in a year as close as this one.

The best games of 2023, according to the editorial staff of Hobby Consolas:

10. Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Genre: RPG Developer: CD Projekt RED Plataformas: PS5 / Xbox Series X|S / PC

Yes we know that It's an expansion, but its quality is such that we can't wait to put it in the top 10 of the year. Phantom Liberty is almost as big as a standalone game, adding new missions, an additional district for Night City, and absolutely memorable characters.

From Solomon Reed (Idris Elba) to Song So Mi (Songbird), Phantom Liberty also benefits from the return of Johhny Silverhand (Keanu Reeves), the improvements of update 2.0and some changes that improve the Cyberpunk 2077 experience. One of the best DLC ever.

9. Final Fantasy XVI

Genre: JRPG Desarrollador: Square Enix (Creative Business Unit III) Platforms: PS5

It is not free of errors, and perhaps the most traditional fans of the saga do not hold it in such high esteem, but Final Fantasy XVI is a show with all the letters. Square Enix has risked a lot with this new adventure, which incorporates Western elements for the first time in the series.

Clearly inspired by Game of Thrones, Final Fantasy XVI is a unique chapter in the saga, with charismatic characters (Clive, Cid or Joshua), impressive invocations (eikons), an incredible technical section, and, above all, an incredible soundtrack. A great PS5 exclusive.

8. Hi-Fi Rush

Genre: Action/Rhythm Game Developer: Tango Gameworks (Bethesda) Plataformas: Xbox Series X|S / PC

Without anesthesia (as it should be) we received this electric shock from Tango Gameworks, creators of Ghostwire Tokyo and The Evil Within, as first big Xbox exclusive this year. Nobody expected something like Hi-Fi Rush, which gives off a very special aroma of the 90s and early 2000s.

As Chai, a young man passionate about rock, and with the help of the robot cat 808, we will live a great adventure of action, platforms and rhythm in three dimensions. Not only It's one of the best Xbox exclusives (it's on Game Pass, by the way)but also a breath of fresh air for the industry.

7. Starfield

Genre: RPG Developer: Bethesda Plataformas: Xbox Series X|S / PC

And we continue with Xbox, because here we have the GREAT exclusive of the green firm for this 2023. After the successes of Skyrim and Fallout 4, Bethesda travels throughout the universe to bring us Starfield, a masterpiece of space role-playing that has a little of everything: action, role-playing, adventure, and even management.

Perhaps some ideas and animations are somewhat obsolete (accentuated by the good feelings that Baldur's Gate 3 has left), and it has the occasional flaw in its mechanics, but Starfield is one of the greatest works of science fiction we have seen in the industry. Venture into Constellation and live an exciting journey through more than 1000 planets. Yes, we said 1000 planets.

6. Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Genre: Platforms Developer: Nintendo Platforms: Nintendo Switch

It seems impossible to reinvent a saga with more than 35 years behind it, but Nintendo has done it again. Super Mario Bros. Wonder is not only another gem in the catalog of Nintendo Switch exclusives in 2023but also represents a before and after for traditional 2D plumber games.

We leave the Mushroom Kingdom behind to enter the Flo Kingdomr, full of great surprises, such as the wonder flowers, which unleash a unique and surprising effect on each levelin addition to having local multiplayer for up to four simultaneous players (with 8 different selectable characters) and online multiplayer with nods to soulslike.

5. Resident Evil 4 Remake

Genre: Horror / Action Developer: Capcom Plataformas: PS5 / PS4 / Xbox Series X|S / PC

It seemed impossible to offer a remake on par with (or even better than) Resident Evil 4, which is a key turning point in the survival horror saga. But we can say that Capcom has achieved it, following the steps taken with Resident Evil 2 Remake, and forgetting what they did wrong in the third. Resident Evil 4 Remake is another of the great games of 2023without a doubt.

RE4 Remake is a gem of the survival horror genre, respectful of the 2005 original, but with new elements that turn your story into a fresh and unique experience. If we add the Mercenaries mode, compatibility with PS VR2 and the Ada Wong DLC, we have a great game.

4. Baldur’s Gate III

Genre: RPG Developer: Larian Studios Plataformas: PS5 / Xbox Series X|S / PC

It may be strange to see GOTY 2023 (according to The Game Awards jury) so low. Let's not be mistaken: Baldur's Gate 3 is a masterpiece, as well as an RPG that will give rise to numerous imitations in the coming months and years. It is a huge credit to Larian Studios.

But equally, we believe that it is not a game for everyone, since His role-playing mechanics are very deep and fully developed. Now, if you are a fan of Dungeons and Dragons, or of the saga itself inaugurated by Bioware, it will become one of your favorite games of all time.

3. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Genre: Action/Adventure Developer: Nintendo Platforms: Nintendo Switch

In 2017, Breath of the Wild became the best game of the year, opening a new dimension for the Zelda franchise, and sowing the seeds of success for Nintendo Switch. 6 years have passed since then, and history has practically repeated itself with Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, an even more spectacular sequel.

Although the starting point could turn more than one off, as it is set in the same world, new features such as the floating islands and the underground, along with the Ultraman (and the mechanics of building and fusion of weapons, among other new features) and The rest of the new powers have been big reinforcements for Zelda TotK to be a video game masterpiece in 2023.

2. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Genre: Action/Adventure Desarrollador: Insomniac Games (PlayStation Studios) Platforms: PS5

A case similar to the previous one, but in this case, with the great PlayStation exclusive in 2023. In 2018, Insomniac Games created one of the best games based on a superhero, and now comes a sequel that poses new challenges, introduces new characters, and opts for a darker tone.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 stars Peter Parker and Miles Morales, who will now have to save New York from the clutches of Venomas well as other villains of the stature of Kraven, Lizard and Sandman. A gem of 2023, especially for the use of the black suit (or symbiote) and for a story and development that has already dazzled millions of players.

1. Alan Wake 2

Genre: Horror / Adventure Desarrollador: Remedy Entertainment Plataformas: PS5 / Xbox Series X|S / PC

It took us a lot to choose, for us, best game of the year 2023. But the editorial votes have spoken, and there is a clear winner: the terror, madness and atmosphere of Alan Wake 2, which is possibly the best work of Remedy (creators of Max Payne and Control) in its entire history. It's even better than the 2010 original.

Alan's madness contrasts harshly with the firmness of Saga Anderson, who are the two protagonists of this careful story of horror and suspense. Playably it is much more polished, but it is in its story where all its greatness lies. The only bad thing is the absence of physical editionsbut we can attribute little else to it.

In our opinion, these have been the best games of 2023, a glorious year that will be difficult to surpass. If you're curious, you can take a look at our top 10 from last year, and also at the best games by platform and other reports:

Choosing the 10 best games has not been easy. No less spectacular games have been left out, como Dead Space Remake, Hogwarts Legacy, Forza Motorsport, Lies of P, Diablo IV, Street Fighter 6, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Atomic Heart, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty o Sea of Stars, entre muchos otros.