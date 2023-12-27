The year is very close to ending. If we look back, we will realize that very good quality games debuted in recent months: from massive RPGs until platformers. Without a doubt, we have just experienced one of the best periods of gaming in terms of releases.

However, What are the best games of 2023? It is clear that each person will have their opinion, which is totally valid and respectable. That said, Metacritic, the popular website that compiles reviews and ratings, ranks releases based on their average score.

The list is not necessarily a reflection of reality, since some titles have a better average because they received fewer reviews; However, every year it is interesting to discover which titles conquer the top. On this occasion, there is A lot of surprises.

What are the best games of 2023? This is the Metacritic list

To start, Baldur's Gate 3, the winner at GOTY en The Game Awards 2023 and a multitude of awards at other ceremonies, it is at the top of the list and is the highest rated game of the year with an average score of 96 on Metacritic.

Soon, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the acclaimed sequel to 2017's Breath of the Wild, also got a rating of 96 and appears in second position on the list. This will surprise few, as it improves all the sections of the previous title and offers more options to explore the open world.

The podium is completed by Metroid Prime Remastered, the improved version of the classic Nintendo GameCube. It captivated players thanks to all the improvements that bring the original experience to modernity. Thanks to its good reception, it made it onto the list of the best games of 2023 with an average of 94 points.

These are the 10 best releases of 2023, according to Metacritic:



1.- Baldur’s Gate 3 ― 96

2.- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom ― 96

3.- Metroid Prime Remastered ― 94

4.- Asgard’s Wrath 2 ― 93

5.- Resident Evil 4 ― 93

6.- Super Mario Bros. Wonder ― 92

7.- Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Expansion Pass Wave 4 – Future Redeemed ― 92

8.- Street Fighter 6 ― 92

9.- Against the Storm ― 92

10.- Turbo Overkill ― 91

Again, it is important to qualify this information. Some titles received fewer reviews, which increases their chances of appearing at the top of the list. For example, the average score of 91 by Turbo Overkill is based on 11 reviewswhile the rating of 90 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is based on 149 reviews.

That being said, the list is very interesting. While the exclusives of PlayStation y Xbox conspicuous by their absence, Nintendo managed to get 3 new Switch games on the top 10 of the best games of 2023. Also striking is the inclusion of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, which reappears thanks to its downloadable content.

Of course, the absence of other big releases is surprising, such as Marvel's Spider-Man 2, HI-FI RUSH, Dead Space, Alan Wake II, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, Starfield, etc.

The King: Baldur's Gate 3 is the best game of the year

But tell us, what were your favorite games of 2023? Let us read you in the comments.

