The Hobbycine editorial staff takes stock of the cinematographic year and chooses their favorite films.

2024 is getting closer, but before starting to plan what is to come, we must take stock of everything that has been done in 2023 and like every year around this time, From the Hobbycine editorial team we look back to choose the best productions of this cinematographic year that has arrived with two big box office bombs.

We do not want to give spoilers, and to see the final result you will have to watch the video, but yes, we confirm thate in the Hobbycine editorial team we have also experienced the Barbenheimer But which of the two films will have won, Greta Gerwig's Barbie or Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer?

But the video not only talks about these two global box office phenomena, but also tThere is also room to talk about animation, with two surprising films such as Super Mario Bros.: The movie that has broken all records, and Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse that continues to demonstrate that the head of Phil Lord and Chris Miller is a separate universe.

And yes, of course, that There's also room on the list for Keanu Reeves' latest foray into the world of John Wick, as well as for the surprising adaptation of Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which has shown that adapting a board game to the big screen is not always such a bad idea.

The Barbenheimer is not over yet

Despite the fact that so much Barbie as Oppenheimer were released in summer, the confrontation between the two films is not over yetsince there is still awards season as well as the return of Christopher Nolan's film to IMAX theaters in the United States, which could mean an increase in revenue and the total box office.

At the moment it is Barbie the one that is gaining in collection, but knowing the history of the Hollywood Academy Awards, it is most likely that Oppenheimer will win the most Oscars, but hey, everything remains to be seen in this summary of the cinema of 2023.