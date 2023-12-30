The year 2023 has been an excellent year in terms of games, but we cannot complain when it comes to expansions either. We review which have been the best DLC of the last 12 months.

In a year in which PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC (including Steam Deck and ROG Ally) have enjoyed an overwhelming avalanche of titles and great games, 2023 has also been a great year for DLC or downloadable content.

And if games of the caliber of Baldur's Gate 3 or Alan Wake 2 were not enough, other notable releases from past years have wanted to continue giving us something to talk about with overwhelming downloadable content that we have enjoyed.

Because, although some DLC has a bad reputation, others are very worth it. And that is why we are here today. It is time to recapitulate, what have been the 10 best DLC and expansions of 2023, according to the editorial staff of HobbyConsolas. Specifically, these:

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC Standard price: 29,99 euros

And three years later it was consummated the total redemption of Cyberpunk 2077 thanks to the release of Phantom Liberty along with update 2.0. CD Projekt Red has managed to deliver what it promised at the time and this DLC is good proof of this.

Phantom Liberty offers much more content which fits perfectly with the base game and is not even related to its endings, but rather changes things and tells a story that we did not expect to experience. How good CD Projekt Red is at making DLC!

Analysis of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla

Platforms: PS5 and PS4 Standard price: Free

Kratos once said that Death would have him if he won it and even with that the Spartan has not given in in a roguelite mode that has conquered fans. Vahalla, the free DLC for God of War Ragnarok has been one of the best surprises of the year and not only because it is a free DLC.

And it is that This DLC has completely linked the Nordic stage and the Greek past of the god of war. Valhalla is much more than a mode that extends the hours of play, it is a perfect closure to one of the character's biggest dilemmas.

God of War Ragnarok Valhalla analysis

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC Standard price: 9,99 euros

Few games have received as much support after their launch as the magnificent and addictive Dead Cells and to top it all off, this 2023 has received what for many has been its best DLC: Return to Castlevaniaa wave of content that is also an ode to one of the great sagas of the medium.

In this expansion, 14 emblematic weapons are added such as the Vampire Killer, the possibility of explore Dracula's Castle with the classic soundtrack of the sagaas we dive into a new story and unlock the appearance of Alucard, Richtery Simon Belmont and more.

Resident Evil 4: Different paths

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and PC Standard price: 9,99 euros

Resident Evil 4 has arrived this year in the form of a remake to make it clear that a reimagining of a masterpiece can contribute a lot. Capcom have done a great job and fans wondered if they would also dare to Ada Wong DLC which was launched at the time.

Well, the Japanese have gotten serious and have also made changes and improvements in Caminos Distintos, to the point of making This extra content is one of the best DLC of the year, along with the free update that adds VR mode, and a finishing touch to Leon Kennedy's adventure through Spain.

Analysis of Different Paths

The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC Standard price: 39,99 euros

Although the wait for The Elder Scrolls VI is beginning to weigh more and more among fans, we have a lot to thank the MMO of the saga, since every year it brings us adventures full of content… and The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom does not has been an exception.

This is the most expensive DLC, but also the most complete on the list. Necrom is a full-fledged expansion which offers a new class, new areas to visit in Tamriel and a story that captivates anyone who knows the Bethesda franchise from beginning to end.

Análisis de The Elder Scrolls Online Necrom

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

Platforms: PS5 Standard Price: 19,99 euros

As happened in the first game, in Horizon Forbidden West we have had great DLC. Burning Shores tells us about Aloy's new adventurewhich, in itself, justifies everything, but not content with that, this content is something more.

With this expansion, Guerrilla Games has released a notice, a notice about how much the studio can achieve on PS5 thanks to the power of the console. Burning Shores is not only a great DLC, it is an absolute technical marvel that you can't miss.

Análisis de Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island

Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC Standard price: Free

Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island It has been another of those gifts that we have had throughout this year. Rare's game continues to grow even though a few years have passed and this year it has done so with an injection of pirate nostalgia.

All the content of The Legend of Monkey Island breathes love and passion for the mythical saga. This trip has been a good tribute thanks to three episodes where you can visit well-known locations while we find even more familiar faces.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Redeemed Futures

Platforms: Nintendo Switch Standard Price: 29,99 euros (full expansion pass)

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was already one of the most notable games of last year. This huge RPG earned a place among the essentials of 2022 and Its legacy in the form of the fourth and final DLC has also left its mark.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Futures Redeemed is a gift for fans of the saga that can take you up to 20 or 25 hours. The DLC takes place before the events of the third installment and is full of references to the franchise. If you have the game, this expansion is necessary.

Análisis Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Tails of Iron: Bright Fir Forest

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC Standard price: Free

Tails of Iron has been one of the most notable and enjoyable indie games in recent years. This 2D hand drawn soulslike It put us in the shoes of rats in a medieval fantasy context. The game was demanding and very creative and after its large amount of content it has reached even more.

Bright Fir Forest is a completely free expansion that adds 13 new missions that incorporate a good number of bosses, many weapons and armor and new environments; this time with the squirrels as the protagonists. One of the most pleasant surprises of 2023.

Análisis Tails of Iron

Dredge: The Pale Reach

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC Standard price: 5,99 euros

And if you were looking for more quality indie content, know that another of the best DLC of this year has been The Pale Reach by Dredge. HP Lovecraft's horror-inspired fishing adventure has traveled to the Pole to add a few extra tasks.

Upon accessing the icy waters we will find even 3 hours of playable content commanded by a new secondary story, up to 11 species to catch and new mechanics in the form of components and ways to preserve our catches.

If you want to continue with the reviews, do not hesitate to take a look at the best Xbox Series Nintendo Switch games of 2023.

We also have a list of the best games of 2023 that you (probably) haven't heard of or the 30 longest games of 2023 according to HowLongToBeat. What have been your favorite DLCs and expansions this year?