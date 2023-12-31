Mobile phones have become an essential platform for gaming. Now there are not only specialized devices for this purpose, but also any inexpensive computer can run games fluently.

It should be noted that the smartphone goes beyond just sending messages or making phone calls, it has become a laptop that allows you, in addition to recording videos, to enjoy high quality video games.

The most popular and successful games on the market have found a new way to reach their fans: mobile applications. By adapting to 6-inch screens, some franchises have transformed the way they are launched and consumed in the market.

This strategy has advantages both for companies, which increase their income and reach, and for gamers, who enjoy a more comfortable and portable experience.

Some console games are no longer exclusive to consoles, but have made their way into the mobile market. An example of this is the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which surprised the world with its ability to run titles as demanding as Resident Evil 4 with impressive fluidity and graphic quality.

But Android users are not left behind, as they also have a wide range of console games adapted to their devices, offering them an immersive and fun gaming experience.

If you are a fan of video games, don't miss this selection of the 10 best console games that you can enjoy on your smartphone.

These titles offer you impressive graphic quality and playability, which have nothing to envy of last generation desktop consoles. You can easily download them from the Google Play Store and App Store.

Console games for your Android mobile:

Hitman: Blood Money — Reprisal

Hitman: Blood Money is an action stealth game that was originally released for PlayStation 2 and Xbox in 2006. Now, fans of the saga can enjoy a complete and faithful adaptation of this classic on their mobile devices, with an interface and Touch controls optimized for the small screen.

The game retains all the essence and style of the original, with its varied missions, detailed scenarios and multiple ways to eliminate targets. In addition, it features improved graphics, an immersive soundtrack and a progression system that allows you to customize Agent 47 with new weapons and abilities.

You can download it on Android and iOS.

GRID Autosport

If you like realistic and demanding driving games, this racing simulator is for you. With GRID Autosport You will be able to experience the sensation of driving different cars on varied circuits, with a level of detail and physics that will make you feel as if you were behind the wheel.

This title is not an arcade racing game, but rather an approach to simulation that will test your skills and reflexes. While there are some differences between the mobile and console versions; Even so, its graphics are still up to the task.

Available on Google Play.

Star Wars: KOTOR

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic is a game that has marked a milestone in the history of video games in the Star Wars franchise, offering an immersive and narrative experience to millions of fans and players of this saga.

The game, which was originally released for PC and then for Xbox, allows you to customize your characters in great detail, fight with a well-designed turn-based system, explore various worlds in the style of classic RPGs, and enjoy a story that is enriched by the vast universe created by George Lucas.

Available on Google Play.

LEGO Star Wars: TCS

This action-adventure game allows you to experience all six films of the original saga through the eyes of LEGO characters. You can explore iconic Star Wars locations, fight the most fearsome villains and discover hidden secrets.

The game has been adapted to touch screens in a very intuitive way, so it is very easy to control. In addition, it offers a wide variety of levels and missions, so it will keep you entertained for hours.

It is worth mentioning that the game may not work correctly on all Android devices. Therefore, we recommend that you check the compatibility before purchasing it.

Available on Google Play.

Trials of Mana

Trials of Mana is a Square Enix game from the acclaimed Mana series of Japanese role-playing games. This saga began in 1991 with the game Final Fantasy Adventure and has continued with several installments that present different stories and characters linked to the franchise.

The game is characterized by its 3D graphics and its agile and varied combat system. The player can choose between three heroes, each with their own background and special abilities, and switch characters at any time. It is compatible with most mobile phones Android gama mediaand, of course, it runs on high-end models without complications.

Available on Google Play.

FINAL FANTASY IX for Android

FINAL FANTASY IX for Android is an adaptation of the classic PlayStation role-playing game which premiered in 2000. The adaptation improves the graphics, character models, animations, and battle mode of the original game.

The game received a great reception from both critics and players, highlighting the improved graphics, narrative and game mechanics. Players were also satisfied with the game, with many seeing it as a unique opportunity to relive this legendary role-playing game on their mobile devices.

Available on Google Play.

XCOM 2 Collection

XCOM 2 is the direct sequel to XCOM: Enemy Within, a turn-based strategy game that challenges players to take on alien invaders in tactical scenarios. The game includes four DLC packs with more content and challenges for fans of the saga.

It stands out for its impressive graphics and requires a powerful Android device to function properly. If you want to enjoy one of the best strategy games for consoles on your mobile phone, you can download it from the Play Store.

Company of Heroes

Company of Heroes is a real-time strategy game set in World War II that has successfully made the leap from PC to mobile. In this title, you assume the role of a commander who must direct troops in scenarios that change depending on your decisions.

The mobile version has been adapted to offer intuitive touch gameplay, allowing you to control the actions of your units directly from your screen. Best of all, it preserves the essence and quality of the original version.

Available on Google Play.

Wreckfest

Wreckfest, the racing game that stands out for its realism, its customization and its spectacular crashes, has arrived on mobile devices.

After its successful launch on PC and consoles in 2018, and its recent adaptation to the Nintendo Switch, it now offers the same fun and speed on your smartphone.

You can participate in individual races or multiplayer championships, and test your driving skills while destroying your rivals with your personalized car.

This port demonstrates the developers' commitment to expanding the possibilities of racing, and allows you to live the Wreckfest experience wherever you want.

Available on Google Play.

Castlevania: SotN

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night is a benchmark of the action and adventure genre that premiered on PlayStation in 1997.

The mobile version offers the possibility of enjoying this experience with both touch controls and external controllers, offering the opportunity to relive all the excitement of the original game.

It combines RPG aspects, such as a leveling system and customizable equipment, with detailed exploration. You can download it on Google Play.