The zero euro banknotes are completely real, and are not a joke, but are very valuable pieces for collectors and curious people, and are authorized by the European Central Bank itself.

Maybe you've never seen a zero euro bill, and it is for several reasons. The first is because you will not be able to buy absolutely anything with it and it is not accepted in any store; and on the other hand, it is because only a minimum quantity of them have been issued and the majority are already in the hands of collectors.

These zero euro bills They have all the requirements that a legal bill must have such as the holographic seal, the copper thread and the watermark, therefore it cannot be counterfeited.

As we said, they are approved by the European Central Bank, but they have no monetary value. Its manufacture only costs 2.5 euros.

The banknote was born in Kiel in Germany, and on the obverse you can see the image of the German ship Gorch Fock II owned by the German Navy.

Then on the back there is a montage with some of the most characteristic European monuments such as the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Roman Coliseum in Rome or even the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona.

The purple color of this zero euro banknote is not a coincidence, but is a tribute to the characteristic purple color of the retired 500 euro banknotes.

The main reason for the existence of these zero euro bills It is a way to offer tourists a souvenirand although many of them can be found in Germany, there are also banknotes in other European countries.

The first issuance of these zero euro banknotes happened last August, where 5,000 units of this first edition were sold in less than 24 hours. It is expected that we will have new issues of the zero euro note.

This way, if you ever come across a zero euro bill you know that it is not a counterfeit but you will not be able to buy absolutely anything with it.