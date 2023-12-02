Elsa has made us fall in love again with her art on stage. Subtle and elegant, the talent of Luis Fonsi has sneaked into the Final of La Voz 2023 with If you are not here. It has been spectacular!

Elsa has transmitted a calm that is not normal. “It’s something from another planet,” Fonsi has begun to assess. The coach has once again been proud of her talent, which is capable of transmitting any type of emotion on stage.

And, for Elsa, the stage is her natural habitat. “You are a star, you were born to be on stage,” says the Puerto Rican coach, amazed because the talent is only 19 years old.

But, in addition, Fonsi has pointed out what makes Elsa different. What viewers liked so much that, at the end of the gala, she was named one of the four finalists: “There are no voices like yours, I think that’s what we’re looking for in the winner of The Voice.”

What some words from Fonsi! Elsa is already in the Final, and she is one step away from becoming the best voice in this country. Will she be the future winner? Vote now for your favorite talent!