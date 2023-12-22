Intuition, ideas, the rejection of trends and common thought. Thus the rossoblù “fairytale” blossomed

It happens every time or very, very, often. When a team does so well that it surprises us – combining play and results – it is called a “fairytale”. Implying that, yes, everything he's doing is amazing, but also implying that maybe it all happened magically. With an unpredictable series of joints. It is also for this reason that we talked about the Chievo fairytale, the Atalanta fairytale and today we talk about the Bologna fairytale. It's difficult to say what the championship will hold for the rossoblù, because starting with Atalanta the commitments are still many and delicate. But certainly, just as it was fuzzy to talk about a fairytale at Chievo and what was done in Bergamo, what is happening at the rossoblù is still the result of planning and certainly not of chance. With Thiago Motta who is exalting teamwork, which must be extended from the players to the club. Yes, because everyone is making their contribution and – from a technical point of view – this time too we can see (as at Chievo and Atalanta) the hand of sporting director Sartori. Which, if you think about it, he has the great merit of not being attracted by trends and not following common thinking. Which, in the name of competence, can be summarized in two fundamental moves.