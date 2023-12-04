Perhaps you know the story of the unfortunately deceased Irv Gordon. Gordon set the official Guinness record for the most miles ever driven by one person in one car. The best man drove 5.2 million kilometers with his Volvo P1800. The German Hansjörg von Gemmingen-Hornberg wants to break that record with a Tesla Model S 85 Performance. And he has already come a long way.

Von Gemmingen-Hornberg bought the EV in 2014 as a second-hand car with 30,000 kilometers on the odometer. Since then, his goal has been to beat Gordon’s P1800. In the video below you can see how he crosses the 1.9 million kilometer mark. To achieve the record, he handles his car carefully. On the Autobahn it drives a maximum of 100 km/h and charges only from 15 to 70 percent.

The motor and battery have been replaced that many times

With the first battery, the Model S lasted 402,000 kilometers. The next even drove 670,000 kilometers and the third lasted 505,000 kilometers before he was allowed to retire. So he is now on his fourth battery and it has already lasted 150,000 kilometers. Only 8 percent of the original range has disappeared, meaning the Model S can travel 400 kilometers on a full battery.

Things are not going so well with electric motors. The owner explains that the engines of this model have a structural problem that often occurs at 20,000 kilometers. Von Gemmingen-Hornberg also has the problems, but only at 50,000 kilometers. Yet he is already at his thirteenth (!) electric motor. One engine did perform well: it lasted 780,000 kilometers.

Apart from the broken motors and batteries, Von Gemmingen-Hornberg has nothing to complain about his Tesla with almost two million kilometers on the odometer. Only the infotainment has problems every now and then, but everything else still works perfectly. Even the leather in the interior looks great. View the images below.