Thursday, November 30, 2023 will go down as the day on which the first Tesla Cybertrucks were delivered. Whether it can live up to expectations remains to be seen, but Tesla’s pickup is off to a false start. The prices of the Tesla Cybertruck are higher, the towing and loading weight are lower and the range is smaller than promised.

When the Cybertruck’s target pricing was shared in 2019, it also seemed too good to be true. In America you would pay $39,900 for the cheapest Cybertruck. This now converts to 36,500 euros. The version with two engines and all-wheel drive should have cost $ 49,900 (47,000 euros) and for the version with three engines the price tag was $ 69,900 (66,000 euros).

The actual prices of the Tesla Cybertruck

Now the cheapest starts at $ 60,990 (+52.9%), which is approximately 56,000 euros. The second option goes for at least $79,990 (+60.1%), which is approximately 73,000 euros and the most expensive with three electric motors costs $99,990 (+42.9%), which is approximately equivalent to 91,500 euros. So it is justifiable that prices are higher than expected, but that much higher?

It’s not entirely fair to put all the blame on Tesla. Everything has become more expensive. According to the US government’s inflation calculator, something costing $39,900 in 2019 would now cost almost $48,000 anyway. By the way, you can’t blame inflation for everything, because other car brands have risen less quickly in prices.

Take the Cybertruck’s great rival, the F-150. Americans could pick up a new pickup truck in 2019 for at least $28,155. Now the cheapest F-150 goes for at least $33,835. The same applies, for example, to the infinitely popular Toyota Camry. In 2019 it cost at least $24,095, now you can buy one for $25,945.

And there are still some problems with the Cybertruck. When it was announced, it could carry 7,716 pounds of weight in the cargo box. According to the specifications, you can now load up to 5,511 kilos. That’s one less large caravan (although a rut hut doesn’t fit in the box anyway). The towing weight is also lower. Musk promised 6,350 kilos, the actual number is 4,990 kilos.

The actual range of the Tesla Cybertruck

Finally, perhaps the most important: the range. That would be a maximum of 804 kilometers. In reality it is a maximum of 547 kilometers. Optionally, you can have an extra battery placed in the cargo box. This increases the driving range to 755 kilometers, but that is not yet close to 800 kilometers. You can’t blame inflation for that.