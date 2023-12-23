A few days ago I went to the cinema with my partner and some friends to see the new film version of Roald Dahl's novel, Wonka. This time starring a vibrant Timothée Chalamet who, honestly, surprised us for the better. However, another thing that surprised us and that all of us who attended the screening agreed on is that the film was a musical.

It caught our attention because neither in the trailer nor anywhere else had it been promoted as such. In fact, I have realized that it is something that has been happening to me over the last few years: I go to see movies at the cinema without knowing that they are actually musicals. And it turns out that it's not just me, but it's a trend more than widespread. Apparently, since musicals are not so successful among the public, Hollywood is hiding in its advertising campaigns that they are actually musicals.

When the first trailer for the Paul King-directed film was released in July, there were few or no clues that the film included musical numbers. In May, the first trailer for another film, The Color Purple, promised “a bold new version of the beloved classic,” but also gave no clue as to what that version was (two words were sung at most). The trailer says it is based on the 1982 novel by Alice Walker, but did not reveal that it is also adapted from the Broadway play.

And in November, the Mean Girls trailer did the same: It didn't say anywhere what it was A musical. The phenomenon also extends to animated films such as Netflix's Leo and Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir. Conclusion: Hollywood is still making musicals, but the industry doesn't want anyone to know. The question is: Why hide it? The answer is obvious: musicals don't have a very good reputation these years.





After some did moderately well at the box office, such as Hugh Jackman's The Greatest Showman half a decade ago (it grossed $434 million), many recent musicals They have underperformed. Some examples are In a New York neighborhood (only raised 45 million) and Steven Spielgberg's version West Side Story (76 million). Another from Universal, Dear Evan Hansen, barely raised 19 million. In addition, of course, to Cats, which took the worst in both numbers and reviews.

No, the pandemic did not exactly help the premieres of musicals from those years and those after Hamilton, even those that were well received by critics, They didn't attract attention either. of streaming services. Time and time again, musicals failed to resonate with audiences. What did all those films have in common, besides the genre? That they all admitted from the beginning that they were musical. Its trailers told viewers what to expect.

But Hollywood doesn't want to give up

For years now, the word “musical” has caused shivers among a certain sector of the film-loving public. Especially because of the false belief that the characters are going to be singing every word that comes out of their mouths. The fact that studios avoid musical elements in marketing campaigns is nothing new. “It's a simple answer: studios think people won't go see a musical,” explained Jeff Gritton, trailer editor at Trailer Park, Inc, in this Ringer article.

And then why do they continue producing musicals? Studio executives are still committed to Disney's 2013 animated blockbuster, Frozen, which was also not marketed as a musical but was successful and grossed more than $1.28 billion at the box office. Hollywood does not want to abandon this genre.

In fact, although we mentioned before that the Mean Girls trailers on the internet do not show songs, a version of the teaser that showed star Reneé Rapp singing a song from the Broadway musical to the camera did. It was only released before Taylor Swift's concert film, The Eras Tour. In this case, they knew that the audience would mainly be a young and female groupso it was more likely that the trailer had more depth.

The truth is that the phenomenon is a tragedy and almost a shame for directors of musical works. But to the industry they totally don't care: As long as they're more likely to get audiences into theaters if they don't market the movies as musicals, they'll do it.

There will be few who leave the cinema because “it was a musical and no one told me.” In fact, as I have seen recently, moviegoers with little or no information who have not realized the “trick” actually tend to leave happier than Easter. Without a doubt, ignorance is sometimes happiness.

Imagen: Wonka

