Larisa has left us impressed with her performance in the Semifinal of The Voice. The talent has performed a Demi Lovato song titled Confident, showing a very rocking version and giving it her all on the La Voz stage.

Malú has not hesitated to dedicate some nice words to his talent and has encouraged viewers to vote for one of his finalists for the La Voz Final: “He is a bug, what he is doing is very difficult”

Larisa was chosen last week by the viewers as the favorite of the Malú team, and she swept it by singing Staying Alive in the first Live of La Voz.

We loved his incredible performance on stage! You can relive it in the video above.