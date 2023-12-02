Although today most of the Europeans We coexist peacefully, barely eighty years ago the Bulgarians played football with the heads of Greek soldiers, Russian soldiers dismembered German women in Kaliningrad and Polish and Ukrainian partisans set fire to and murdered entire villages in their mutual territories.

European peace has only been built on a sea of ​​blood, sweat and tears. And only after the traumatic experience of World War II. However, the desire for peace and a Europe unified politically that it leaves behind its tribal differences is older. It dates back to distant periods of the Middle Ages, in the form of sacred empires, and was politically articulated at the end of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th century.

It was especially after the First World War, after another conflict that was traumatic at the time, when ideas about “fixing Europe” were formulated in the most original and varied ways. And among all those, few ideas are as crazy, tender and singular as those proposed by Das Neue Europa Mit Dem Dauernden Frieden. Die Unionisierung Mitteleuropas, a mysterious 1920 map credited to a certain PA Maas.

The artifact is only understandable in its raw context: After the Great War, Europe was experiencing times of relative prosperity, but of profound cultural and political upheaval. The avant-garde, scientific and technical advances and views beyond the ancient world before the war flooded all fields. It was a time when anything seemed possible. Even the radical redesign of Europe.





As told in Big Think, it leaves aside the peripheral points of the continent (the British Isles, the Iberian Peninsula, the Italian Peninsula, the Balkans and Scandinavia) and focuses on the reform of the borders of Mitteleuropa, the harmonious cultural and mythological of so many intellectuals of his generation. That Central Europe, once a melting pot of nations, became a political unit with 24 autonomous entities baptized as “cantons“, in the Swiss way.

The particularity of the map is not so much the disintegration of national identities into fictitious constructions but rather its shape. Maas, son of Otto Maas, owner of the printing press from which the design came out, devised a Central Europe with wheel shape. At each spoke of the wheel, a country, an entity that would form part of the larger conglomerate, called The Central European Union.

One wheel to unite them all

The good Viennese dreamer was not so far off the mark. When, after the Second World War, the contending nations decided to unite their destinies on an economic level, they did so around coal and steel, but above all they did so in the heart of Europe. France, Germany and the Benelux had been the intellectual and cultural driving force of the continent, its identity essence, for centuries. There was the political capital to carry out a union, and Maas knew it.





Nantes, city of Munich.

Another thing is that his proposal was the result of the purest psychedelia. The radio-cantons would be at the mercy of a specific city, projecting their power in a rectilinear way towards the horizon. Thus, such paradoxes arise as Munich being in charge of Breton lands (in the north of France), Milan being in charge of the entire south of France, or Odessa being projected from the Black Sea to the vicinity of Vienna.

Because in Vienna was the pulse of Europe, a garden city designed by Maas that would act as the capital from the Church of Saint Stephen and that would simulate the current role of Brussels. The Central European Union would thus be literal: the hub on which the spokes would rotate, the point on which the wheel that would pave the future of a united Europe would rotate, peaceful and destined for progress.





The associated Balkan states.

The map left out numerous countries on the periphery of the continent, such as Spain or Sweden. They would be those necessary allies that would control the borders of Europe (Gibraltar, the Dardanelles) as neutral territory, and that in the case of Italy would be reduced to epic papal states (with independent Sicily). Europe was Mitteleuropa. That’s where the problems arose and only reform could appease them.

Maas was drinking from the intellectual climate of the 1920s, a time in which documents such as Nová Evropa by Tomas Masaryk They fantasized from the level of reality about a pacified and disintegrated Europe, yes, about the multiple nationalities that made it up. To a large extent, Maas’s plan overcame the irrepressible post-Great War nationalist fervor that allowed the birth of countries of all conditions, from Latvia to Hungary, passing through Czechoslovakia.





The Viennese heart.

In his parallel world, Maas eliminated the concept of nation-staterevolutionizing the prevailing ideas of the political Europe of that time, and summarized the ethnic fact to four large national groups that would have their recognition within their Central European Union: the Latins (Romans), the Slavs, the Germans and the Magyars, the three large ethno-linguistic groups of Mitteleuropa plus the Hungarian exception.

Each canton could keep its local colors but all flags would be designed on the same pattern, and the fruitful colonies African and Asian lands once owned by empires would come to have shared European sovereignty (Maas did not go so far as to propose the end of colonialism).





Cooler than the current flag of the European Union.

In the text that accompanied such a surreal map, Maas himself had doubts about its reception: “For many, this work will seem like the result of an over-excited imagination; one day, even if it is late, the knowledge of the truth will win the day.” departure and perhaps many of the things that have been simulated here will come true. And this will be the most beautiful reward of my altruistic, long and elaborate intellectual work.”

Obviously, Maas’s exact ideas were never made. National realities became even stronger after the First World War, as a result of the controversial Treaty of Versailles and the conscious dismemberment of the great empires that had dominated central Europe for centuries. But its spirit, the idea of ​​a united Europe under one roof, crystallized three decades later in the ECSC.

We are left without the radial flag. But we kept his soul.

*An earlier version of this post was published in September 2017