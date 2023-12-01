Eli Roth – director known for his career in the horror genre – has announced the arrival of a second chapter for Thanksgiving, a film recently released in theaters. In Italy, the film was released on November 16, 2023.

The director entrusted this long-awaited announcement to social media, via a video posted on Instagram. The post was accompanied by some words from Roth, who spoke of a release of the film expected for 2025. The director also took the opportunity to thank all the spectators who went to the cinema to see his film.

The film quickly gained popularity huge successnot only from the public, but also from criticism.

Thanksgiving has a genesis that goes back a long way, dating back well 16 years ago, and its conception and production lasted years. Finally, winter 2023 brought with it the long-awaited arrival in theaters.

The film, in fact, was initially produced in simple form trailerinserted into a cinematographic event under the name of Grindhousein 2007. Grindhouse included a screening of Planet Terror – directed by Robert Rodriguez – e Death Prooffilm by Quentin Tarantino.

This event then included several trailers, directed by Rodriguez, Rob Zombie, Edgar Wright and – precisely – Eli Roth. Among these, the film that actually turned into a feature film was Machete, by Robert Rodriguez. That is, until the long-awaited Thanksgiving release.