Suara.com – The Al-Quran Waqf Board (BWA) has a number of programs that help alleviate people's difficulties. Apart from the Koran waqf program, BWA also has a clean water waqf program.

On December 13, BWA inaugurated its newest program called Water Action for People (WAfP) in Damkasipahu Hamlet, Doropeti Village, Dompu, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB). With this program, residents of Damkasipahu Hamlet will no longer have difficulty obtaining clean water. In fact, clean water can now be enjoyed in every home.

“The removal of the 7.6 km long HDPE pipe has been completed. Thank God, the impact of this waqf for clean water facilities has been felt by the residents of Damkasipahu Hamlet, 99 houses, one mosque, one prayer room and one state school. Hopefully in Damkasipahu we will all be a grateful community,” ” said Hasdin, as a Damkasipahu community leader, in a statement received by Suara.com.

Meanwhile, Ustaz Heru Binawan as BWA Program Director asked the residents of Damkasihapu Hamlet to maintain and care for the clean water waqf, so that it can continue to be enjoyed by all residents and their children and grandchildren.

“The reward expected from these donors is a reward as long as the object is still useful. So please maintain this waqf so that the rewards continue to flow to the wakifs,” said Ustaz Heru Binawan.

To protect nature and so that the land in Damkasipahu Hamlet can absorb water and the soil is fertile, the Mount Tambora Forestry Service brought banyan trees to be planted in the area.

“There are similarities between us and BWA. We protect the forest around Mount Tambora so that it is not cut down and BWA drains the water. Let's protect this waqf so that the people of Doropeti Village can live prosperously and have joint responsibility for maintaining the forest together,” added Abdul Basyit , as a representative from the Mount Tambora Forestry Service

The BWA representatives did not forget to thank the representatives and hoped that the flow of water in Doropeti Village would be a reward that would continue to flow. “And it will definitely be something useful because it has been felt by the people of Damkasipahu Hamlet,” added Ustaz Heru.