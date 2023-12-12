Hyundai and Kia have something fun again. A few weeks after the Koreans jointly presented electric motors in wheels, the two car brands are again showing something new with wheels. Snow chains are incorporated into a special tire. Kia and Hyundai believe so much in the snow chain tire that they are applying for a patent in South Korea and the United States.

“One day this technology will become a reality on our models,” says Joon Mo Park, the head of chassis development. Further on in the press release, the car brands talk about their plans for the snow chain tire: ‘Hyundai and Kia are considering mass production of the tires following further technological development, durability and performance testing and regulatory revisions.’

How does the Hyundai and Kia snow chain tire work?

Apparently the technology applies ‘shape memory alloy’. The chains are made of a type of metal that can come out thanks to a signal and can also return to its original shape. Basically, the chains are hidden in grooves in the tire. The chains do not touch the surface and the tire drives like any other tire.

If you press a button, the chains receive the signal and the components are pushed out of the tire to make contact with the white substance. If you press the button again, the components return to their original shape. The chains lie in radial grooves. They sit at a fixed distance from each other in the band. Think of pizza slices that together form a circle.

The brands do not yet know what the special tires will cost. Here in the Netherlands, Hyundai and Kia will not sell many snow chain tires. It is forbidden to drive with chains on Dutch roads, because they can damage the road surface. But if you live or go on holiday in the Alps, this is a welcome invention.