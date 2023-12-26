After more than 10 years, Blizzard and NetEase ended their alliance, forcing high-profile games like World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, and many more to disappear from China. Now, almost a year after the breakup occurred, it seems that both companies could reach a new agreement.

In November 2022, Blizzard announced that its games would no longer be available in the Asian country during the early stages of 2023 because it did not renew the alliance with NetEase, which began in 2008. Said and done, proposals like WoW and Overwatch stopped being sold in China as of the January 23 of this year.

Much has been said about the breakdown of the relationship between both companies. Reports suggested that China was left without the games because of Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard. On the other hand, NetEase called the offer it received unfair and unequal, and subsequently sued Blizzard and demanded millions in compensation.

Now, with 2024 just around the corner, it seems that both companies have resumed talks and plan sign a new agreement which will allow the titles to return to China.

Blizzard games could return to China, according to report

According to a new report from Asian media 36kr.com, Blizzard has held talks in recent months with several domestic game publishers about returning to China; However, supposed independent sources who are familiar with the matter indicate that he decided to cooperate again with NetEase.

Blizzard China He said there is no information or updates he can share at this time. Besides, NetEase He refrained from commenting on the subject. With this in mind, it is worth noting that the alleged agreement it's not official yetso we recommend taking these data with caution.

According to the report, one of the reasons why NetEase decided to cooperate again with the World of Warcraft and Overwatch company is related to the internal changes that Activision Blizzard will experience as a result of the purchase by Microsoftwhich was finalized in October 2023 after months of legal duel.

Sources indicate that many employees of the Chinese company take a dim view of Bobby Kotick. It is said that the imminent departure of the CEO of Activision Blizzard made it easier to resume the relationship between both companies.

After months of absence, Blizzard Entertainment games could return to China

We will have to wait to discover if the aforementioned deal is real and know its implications in the medium and long term. The article points out that, if cooperation between both companies is resumed, it is possible that Blizzard games and servers will return to the Asian country in 6 monthsabout.

But tell us, do you think the companies managed to repair their relationship? Let us read you in the comments.

