Almudena Cid is full of joy and finally seems to have overcome the most painful stage of her life. Two months ago she confessed that, after her breakup, she felt that her life was gone and that she had to work a lot, but now everything is joy for the athlete.

He is happy and has shared it on his social networks. “Thank you for making me feel summer in winter,” said the young woman.

These are the first images that she has published with her new dream, her partner Gerardo Berodia, a 42-year-old former soccer player and sports agent, with whom she has a lot in common: her love for sports and even her zodiac sign.

He, for his part, has also confessed his feelings. “How lucky we were to find each other,” he wrote to Almudena.

Without a doubt, a Christmas full of love and more than well-deserved happiness awaits Almudena Cid because life, now, is smiling at her again.

