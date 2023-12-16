Elsa has won La Voz 2023. The talent has achieved the support of viewers and with their votes she has become the best voice in the country. After finishing the program, Elsa and her coach dedicated a few words to us: “I'm trying to assimilate everything, I don't believe it,” she says.

The winner took the victory after performing When Nobody Sees Me by Alejandro Sanz. A song with which she has made viewers and the public fall in love. Her angelic voice conquered us from the first moment we saw her on stage.

The talent was very happy and excited: “I'm happy that it was with Fonsi, thanks to everyone,” Elsa said, she was speechless.

Luis Fonsi has thanked her for everything she has worked for: “We have seen her grow on stage, she has put in the work and has worked for it from the beginning… how lucky I am to be on Elsa's team “Said the coach, who for the first time became the winner of The Voice.

They were both very excited with the result and Elsa wanted to thank her coach: “Thank you for believing in me, without you I would not have gotten this far,” the young woman admitted.

It has undoubtedly been a very exciting moment, full of nerves because of everything that had just happened. Discover in the video the first words of Luis Fonsi and Elsa after winning La Voz 2023!