Gamers and developers reacted to the end of E3, what was once the most important event in the industry and is now dead. Hideo Kojima, one of the most prominent creatives, published a special message for remember and say goodbye to the eventthen consider that It was very important for the Japanese industry and its games.

Through their social networks, Hidejo Kojima was disappointed with the end of the E3. From his perspective, the event of Entertainment Software Association (ESA) was of utmost importance for Japanese developers and their games.

He stated that thanks to E3 the whole world was able to see the creations of his country's studios and that, in addition, the show allowed him to meet people from all over the world. For this reason, Kojima also showed his gratitude for the event.

In fact, he remembered some of the best moments he experienced during the editions of the show. Specifically, he mentioned E3 1997, when he first introduced Metal Gear Solid. Likewise, he recalled the presentation of Metal Gear Solid 2 in 2000.

“The end of E3 is sad news; We first showed Metal Gear Solid in Atlanta in 1997. I've participated every year since. Especially the presentation of Metal Gear Solid 2 in 2000 is a precious memory.

“It was 23 years ago. Without E3, Japanese creators and titles wouldn't have reached the world as much as they have. It was easy to connect with people from all over the world by attending parties and conferences. I have nothing but gratitude. Thank you E3!” said Kojima.

Many players shared the creative's sentiment, so they took advantage of the occasion to share images of Kojima in the various editions of the event.

