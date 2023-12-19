Punctual as always, for five years now, the TGM Awards 2023 brought the editorial team together around the fire to decide the best video games of the year.
You can't talk about the best video games of the year without mentioning the situation they're facing thousands of workers, between layoffs and closures. It has been an extremely difficult year for those who make video games, beyond the very high quality of the productions released in the last twelve months. To reflect this situation, both positively and negatively, we decided to make a couple of changes to the formula.
What immediately catches the eye is the increase in titles present in each category, which went from five in previous editions to six this year, precisely because the number of noteworthy video games is particularly high. On the other hand, we have decided to exclude from the “We love these guys” category (the one that rewards the best studio of 2023) all those companies that have made staff cuts in various capacities, thus deciding to reward only the most virtuous studies who have demonstrated that they truly care about their employees.
We believe it is It's impossible to celebrate a stratospheric year for gamers without mentioning the critical issues of a sector which shows the side to too many problems. During 2023 we often gave space to news on layoffs and closures, but also to opinion articles, precisely because we believe it is important to talk about video games from every point of view, without looking the other way when things become “not very nice”, not even when the time comes to celebrate. We hope this shines through in the nominations you are about to read. For the winners, however, see you after Christmas.
TGM AWARDS PER GENERE
Action
Action games in the broadest possible sense, as long as the player's nerves are at least as crucial as the brain.
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Lies of P
Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
Remnant II
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
EVERSPACE 2
Role Playing Game
The role-playing (and action) games that we like, dense, deep and adhering to the genre in terms of stats, attributes but also in terms of simulation.
Moonring
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Starfield
Baldur’s Gate 3
Final Fantasy XVI
Diablo IV
Tactics and Strategy
The reborn genre of turn-based tactics or even the best examples of real-time strategy: dominance of the brain, in short.
Total War: PHARAOH
Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew
Jagged Alliance 3
Aliens: Dark Descent
Darkest Dungeon II
Terra Nil
Platform e Action Plaftorm
Here are the titles that still put a tradition ahead of everything – that of platforms – among the oldest in video games. Together with the puzzles, but also without.
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Laika: Aged Through Blood
Blasphemous 2
Dave the Diver
Afterimage
Have a Nice Death
Horror
Action, narrative or horror survival games are more alive than ever, and indeed include many different meanings of anxiety and fear.
Slay the Princess
Alan Wake 2
Kona II: Brume
Amnesia: The Bunker
Resident Evil 4
Dead Space
Dynamic Adventures
Between respect for the more “enigmatic” past and the desire to tell stories of the present, the best dynamic adventures on the market.
The Talos Principle 2
The Invincible
Cocoon
Planet of Lana
Dredge
A Space for the Unbound
Sports, simulations and fighting games
Engines, blows, balls, without prejudice to the arcade or simulation essence: the important thing is to follow your vocation well.
Football Manager 2024
EA Sports WRC
Forza Motorsport
EA Sports FC 24
Mortal Kombat 1
Street Fighter 6
Virtual reality
Quality and experimentation in a sector that is growing slowly but constantly, both on a recreational and stylistic level.
Vertigo 2
Synapse
Light Brigade
Arizona Sunshine 2
Resident Evil Village VR mode
SPECIAL TGM AWARDS 2023
The Games Machine D.O.C., best of PC Games
The best game for TGM's platform of choice, not necessarily exclusive but which honors the Master Race for various reasons, including technical or stylistic ones.
Alan Wake 2
Moonring
Starfield
Baldur’s Gate 3
Diablo IV
Atomic Heart
RetroTGM Champion
The new prize linked to the magazine's special insert on the “present of retrogaming” could not be missed: new games and crazy conversions for ancient platforms!
A Pig Quest (C64)
Briley Witch Chronicles 2 (C64)
SNK vs Capcom (C64)
Dark Forces (Amiga)
Lester (C64)
News Stand (C64)
tell me a story
The value of narration ahead of – or on par with – any other characteristic, despite passing through different systems of rules and visual presentation.
The Talos Principle 2
Alan Wake 2
Baldur’s Gate 3
Final Fantasy XVI
Planet of Lana
A Space for the Unbound
Music to Play
Games that excel at soundtracks, or soundtracks that excel more than the games themselves.
Alan Wake 2
Endless Dungeon
Assassin’s Creed Mirage
Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
Baldur’s Gate 3
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Stendhal syndrome
The games in front of which you are dazzled by the crazy artistic or technical level, for large or small productions.
RoboCop: Rogue City
Alan Wake 2
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Cocoon
Baldur’s Gate 3
Planet of Lana
We love these guys
The best studio of the year according to the editorial staff of The Games Machine. We had to make several sacrifices to mention only the most virtuous.
Croteam
Larian Studios
Remedy Entertainment
Nintendo EPD
Capcom
Rockfish Games
Best of the Future
The game not yet released from which we expect the most impressive performance in the not too distant future, presumably by 2024.
Hades 2
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
Star Wars Outlaws
Bye Sweet Carole
Homeworld 3
The Games Machine GOTY
The jury prize for The Games Machine. This year it will be particularly difficult to choose the winner.
Alan Wake 2
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Cocoon
Baldur’s Gate 3
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Resident Evil 4
