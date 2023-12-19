Punctual as always, for five years now, the TGM Awards 2023 brought the editorial team together around the fire to decide the best video games of the year.

You can't talk about the best video games of the year without mentioning the situation they're facing thousands of workers, between layoffs and closures. It has been an extremely difficult year for those who make video games, beyond the very high quality of the productions released in the last twelve months. To reflect this situation, both positively and negatively, we decided to make a couple of changes to the formula.

What immediately catches the eye is the increase in titles present in each category, which went from five in previous editions to six this year, precisely because the number of noteworthy video games is particularly high. On the other hand, we have decided to exclude from the “We love these guys” category (the one that rewards the best studio of 2023) all those companies that have made staff cuts in various capacities, thus deciding to reward only the most virtuous studies who have demonstrated that they truly care about their employees.

We believe it is It's impossible to celebrate a stratospheric year for gamers without mentioning the critical issues of a sector which shows the side to too many problems. During 2023 we often gave space to news on layoffs and closures, but also to opinion articles, precisely because we believe it is important to talk about video games from every point of view, without looking the other way when things become “not very nice”, not even when the time comes to celebrate. We hope this shines through in the nominations you are about to read. For the winners, however, see you after Christmas.

TGM AWARDS PER GENERE

Action

Action games in the broadest possible sense, as long as the player's nerves are at least as crucial as the brain.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Lies of P

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Remnant II

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

EVERSPACE 2

Role Playing Game

The role-playing (and action) games that we like, dense, deep and adhering to the genre in terms of stats, attributes but also in terms of simulation.

Moonring

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Starfield

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy XVI

Diablo IV

Tactics and Strategy

The reborn genre of turn-based tactics or even the best examples of real-time strategy: dominance of the brain, in short.

Total War: PHARAOH

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew

Jagged Alliance 3

Aliens: Dark Descent

Darkest Dungeon II

Terra Nil

Platform e Action Plaftorm

Here are the titles that still put a tradition ahead of everything – that of platforms – among the oldest in video games. Together with the puzzles, but also without.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Laika: Aged Through Blood

Blasphemous 2

Dave the Diver

Afterimage

Have a Nice Death

Horror

Action, narrative or horror survival games are more alive than ever, and indeed include many different meanings of anxiety and fear.

Slay the Princess

Alan Wake 2

Kona II: Brume

Amnesia: The Bunker

Resident Evil 4

Dead Space

Dynamic Adventures

Between respect for the more “enigmatic” past and the desire to tell stories of the present, the best dynamic adventures on the market.

The Talos Principle 2

The Invincible

Cocoon

Planet of Lana

Dredge

A Space for the Unbound

Sports, simulations and fighting games

Engines, blows, balls, without prejudice to the arcade or simulation essence: the important thing is to follow your vocation well.

Football Manager 2024

EA Sports WRC

Forza Motorsport

EA Sports FC 24

Mortal Kombat 1

Street Fighter 6

Virtual reality

Quality and experimentation in a sector that is growing slowly but constantly, both on a recreational and stylistic level.

Vertigo 2

Synapse

Light Brigade

Arizona Sunshine 2

Resident Evil Village VR mode

SPECIAL TGM AWARDS 2023

The Games Machine D.O.C., best of PC Games

The best game for TGM's platform of choice, not necessarily exclusive but which honors the Master Race for various reasons, including technical or stylistic ones.

Alan Wake 2

Moonring

Starfield

Baldur’s Gate 3

Diablo IV

Atomic Heart

RetroTGM Champion

The new prize linked to the magazine's special insert on the “present of retrogaming” could not be missed: new games and crazy conversions for ancient platforms!

A Pig Quest (C64)

Briley Witch Chronicles 2 (C64)

SNK vs Capcom (C64)

Dark Forces (Amiga)

Lester (C64)

News Stand (C64)

tell me a story

The value of narration ahead of – or on par with – any other characteristic, despite passing through different systems of rules and visual presentation.

The Talos Principle 2

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy XVI

Planet of Lana

A Space for the Unbound

Music to Play

Games that excel at soundtracks, or soundtracks that excel more than the games themselves.

Alan Wake 2

Endless Dungeon

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Baldur’s Gate 3

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Stendhal syndrome

The games in front of which you are dazzled by the crazy artistic or technical level, for large or small productions.

RoboCop: Rogue City

Alan Wake 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Cocoon

Baldur’s Gate 3

Planet of Lana

We love these guys

The best studio of the year according to the editorial staff of The Games Machine. We had to make several sacrifices to mention only the most virtuous.

Croteam

Larian Studios

Remedy Entertainment

Nintendo EPD

Capcom

Rockfish Games

Best of the Future

The game not yet released from which we expect the most impressive performance in the not too distant future, presumably by 2024.

Hades 2

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Star Wars Outlaws

Bye Sweet Carole

Homeworld 3

The Games Machine GOTY

The jury prize for The Games Machine. This year it will be particularly difficult to choose the winner.

Alan Wake 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Cocoon

Baldur’s Gate 3

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Resident Evil 4

