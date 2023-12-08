As expected, The Game Awards 2023 gave a lot to talk about. Although much of the conversation revolved around the winners and announcements, a moment at the beginning of the broadcast generated controversy and caused developers to speak out in annoyance.

Before, let’s recap a little. At last year’s ceremony, the actor Christopher Judge won the award for best performance for his role as Kratos in God of War Ragnarök on PS5. His acceptance speech was infamous due to its lengthy duration of almost 8 minutes.

The actor returned this year and was in charge of presenting the award for best performance in The Game Awards 2023. Before revealing the winner, he joked about his 2022 speech and made a joke at the expense of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

“Fun fact: my (2022) speech was actually longer than this year’s Call of Duty campaign,” Christopher Judge joked at the awards ceremony. Although the joke caused laughter in the audience, the developers of the Activision franchise reacted with disappointment and were offended.

Call of Duty developers respond to Christopher Judge for joking at TGA 2023

Since the God of War actor’s comment became a trend on the internet, fans of the franchise, new and old, showed their disagreement on social networks and criticized the joke. Ajinkya Limayeexample of Infinity Wardresponded to the joke and stated that the sales of Call of Duty are much higher than those of the Santa Monica Studio saga, which he considers funny.

“’It’s fun’, but yes, the metrics in which CoD destroys absolutely every God of War game (probably combined, to be honest) are also equally laughable (even more so),” Ajinkya Limaye commented on his Twitter account .

In a similar vein, Nelson Plumeyassociate art director of Treyarchhinted on social networks that Activision’s FPS maintain a much more active player base compared to that of God of War, alluding to the fact that users abandon the single-player title in the months after launch.

Finally, Darcy Sandallexpert engineer in Sledgehammer Gamesregretted that a colleague from the video game industry made fun of them on stage at The Game Awards 2023.

“Honestly, as CoD developers, we’ve heard much worse. But we don’t expect it from a colleague at an event that is supposed to celebrate this year’s achievements in gaming. Especially with all the information that was leaked about its development,” commented Darcy Sandall.

Christopher Judge’s joke offended Call of Duty developers

The leak that Darcy Sandall refers to is the report that indicated that the development of the new Call of Duty installment took place in 18 months under a crunch rhythm. Of course, Sledgehammer Games denied the report.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is currently the lowest-rated entry in the franchise in history. Players criticized the campaign for its short duration, as it is possible to reach the end credits in around 3 or 4 hours.

But tell us, do you think Christopher Judge’s joke was offensive? Let us read you in the comments.

