Suara.com – The relationship between Teuku Ryan and Ria Ricis continues to be in the public spotlight. It is reported that their household is breaking up.

In an interview video that went viral on social media, Teuku Ryan was seen spending time alone with his child, Cut Raifa Aramoana without Ria Ricis.

When asked about Ria Ricis' whereabouts, Teuku Ryan argued that his wife was busy.

Teuku Ryan and Ria Ricis. (Instagram)

“Because there are activities too,” said Teuku Ryan with a smile.

Furthermore, this man from Aceh confirmed that his marriage to Ria Ricis was fine. He just asked for the best.

“Thank God, I'm fine. Please pray, I hope we are a family, so please pray,” he said.

Unfortunately, when asked whether he still shares the same house as Ria Ricis or not, Teuku Ryan chose to end the interview session.

He hurriedly closed the car door and said goodbye to the media crew.

Source of Wealth Teuku Ryan (Instagram/@teukuryantr)

“Oh, my leg got stuck for a moment. Assalamualaikum,” said Teuku Ryan as he closed the car door.

Previously, Teuku Ryan had also clarified his relationship with Celia Thomas. He confirmed that he was not in a special relationship with the artist.

Remembering that it was rumored that his marriage had broken up because of someone else.

Just to remind you, the household of Teuku Ryan and Ria Ricis has been a hot topic of conversation for some time now.

The reason is because husband and wife, who usually display their affection on social media, are now rarely seen together. Ria Ricis was even caught not attending Teuku Ryan's graduation ceremony.

Not only that, the YouTuber also chose to delete Teuku Ryan's photo from his YouTube account. They are also said to no longer wear wedding rings.