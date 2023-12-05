What is this?

The second generation of a car that showed about ten years ago that Toyota could make more than a gray Yaris, gray Corolla, gray… well, you get the idea. The newcomer wants to wipe away some of the mistakes of its predecessor and builds on the known hybrid foundations. From now on there is also a plug-in, but it is as relevant as the Christmas single by the Verhulstjes.

Hammerhead snout

Visually, this new generation continues to draw where the previous one left its pen. The design is still polarizing from the first glance, but there is room for more high-tech design accents. Just look at the LED daytime running lights that extend into the black lines of the bumper like the snout of a hammerhead shark. You will also no longer find the “C-HR” type plate on the rear bumper. From now on, the abbreviation for “Coupé High Rider” is luminously hidden between the rear lights.

The result is a car that looks less busy and looks a lot sharper. Extra underlined by the recessed door handles and the duo-tone color scheme. A word about the dimensions? In addition to being 3 centimeters shorter (thanks to smaller overhangs), the new C-HR is also 35 mm wider on its feet. It helps for the total experience of sportsmanship.

After Lexus

Since the dimensions remain almost identical, the new C-HR takes over the old aspects of its predecessor. Then we are of course talking about the rather cramped rear seat and also rather modest 388 liter trunk. We wouldn’t go so far as to say that this C-HR is a pure two-seater, but adults won’t have too much fun in the back.

Not only because of the limited head and legroom, the finish in the rear is also uninspiring. A shame for a car that wants to present itself as a style icon. Now, the good news? At the front, the C-HR has the nicest interior we have ever seen in a Toyota. Point. The materials seem stolen from Lexus, the design is well thought out and the 12.3-inch infotainment screen is beautifully concealed in the dashboard. There is even LED lighting that changes every hour of the day to adapt to your mood. Why not just extend this to the backseat, Toyota?

exemplary child

To say Toyota has no shortage of C-segment cars is an understatement. There is the Corolla hatchback, Corolla Ts station wagon, Corolla Cross SUV and this C-HR. The common thread throughout the four cars (other than the shared first letter)? That they are all on the new TNGA platform. Just like its Corolla brothers, the C-HR blesses a certain sharpness and dynamics that are atypical Toyota at first glance. Are you looking for the text example between comfort and dynamics? Search no further!

Well, if you can make peace with a CVT automatic transmission, of course. Because Toyota is also sticking to the arrangement of naturally aspirated engines and CVT gearboxes in the fifth generation of hybrids. In the case of the C-HR, there is a Hybrid 140, Hybrid 200, Hybrid 200 AWD-i and Hybrid 220. The first variant uses a 1.8-liter four-cylinder petrol engine that sends its power to the front wheels, the rest is used in the basis is a 2-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder. In the case of the Hybrid 220, it is even a plug-in powertrain.

Mustendorst

However, launching a plug-in in 2024 would be fooling yourself. The majority of customers will therefore find their way to the Hybrid 140 with – yes – 140 hp and 142 Nm of torque (+185 Nm from the electric motor). A powertrain where the combustion engine now has to work a lot less hard to get the C-HR moving. This provides a more mature driving feeling and a speed that is up to 500 rpm lower on the highway. Result!

Would the C-HR be a lot better with a classic gearbox? Perhaps, although it has a consumption of less than 5 l/100 km. Try that with a regular petrol crossover! So if you keep the pace slow, this C-HR excels in every respect.

BMW X2 money

You can tell from all the details of the new C-HR that Toyota wanted to do everything it could to make the distinction between its Corolla brothers greater. Because the C-HR feels a lot more “upmarket”. However, you also feel this in the prices. For example, the C-HR costs at least 37,760 euros. A version with some bells and whistles already costs more than 40,000 euros. That is money with which you can also go to Renault for the much more spacious Arkana (which is also available as a hybrid) and even to BMW for an X2.

Intrinsically, the C-HR meets all the values ​​that buyers of, say, a Mini, Fiat 500 or – insert any style icon – are looking for. The key question, however, is whether the “Toyota” brand is hip enough to attract hipsters. Or, incidentally, that not all of those hipsters have already made the switch to the EV…

Conclusion

Look no further, the new generation C-HR is the hippest car Toyota has ever made. In addition, it is also extremely economical and well-maintained in the interior. However, it is also pricey…