The poster material in every IT professional’s bedroom. Because the Polestar 2 has a cool factor that is perhaps only surpassed by the Apple iPhone. The Swedes are giving the electric sedan a refresher that does not mess with the looks so much as with the underlying components. Rear-wheel drive from now on? Yes! Also more range? Uhm…

Swedish top model

Everyone’s favorite Swedish EV (not you, Volvo XC40 Recharge) has had a pretty rough career so far. Because although the Polestar 2 is known and loved by the general public, the majority of potential customers ultimately opt for a Tesla Model 3. This is also reflected in the figures. Because for every P2 on our planet, there are easily 10 Model 3 Teslas driving around. This cannot be due to the looks of the 2. Because this is perhaps one of the nicest EVs on the market.

The facelift does not change the known lines too much. The radiator grille is now filled by a Smartzone panel in which a lot of cameras and sensors are incorporated, the rims are new and now come from a CO2-neutral supplier. The Thor light signature at the front and devil horn signature at the back remain present. In short, you have to see well to recognize the facelift.

That center tunnel…

The same can be said about the interior, which still exudes a Volvo atmosphere. The panoramic roof with illuminated Polestar logo is a nice touch, as is the quality of the materials used. The “problem”, however, is that this Polestar 2 shares its genes with a Volvo XC40 diesel… and you also notice that inside. Colleague Wim speaks of a cocoon feeling, I rather have a form of claustrophobia.

Okay, it’s not that bad, but the gigantic center tunnel ruins the feeling of space that you often get with competing EVs. The central upright infotainment screen is now 11.5 inches in size and still runs on Android Automotive. This means you literally have a smartphone on your dashboard, with all the applications you consider necessary (yes, even YouTube). Fear not, iPhone user, there’s a place for Apple CarPlay too. There is less room for the rear passengers. Which actually makes this Polestar 2 a pure four-seater. At 405 litres, the boot is considerably smaller than that of its American rival… but the hatchback lid makes access a lot easier.

More battery, more performance

So far not too many new things under the sun. The major updates are located where the sun does not shine. No, not there, you pervert, but under the bodywork. Let’s start with the battery. This is growing in volume and is now 79 kWh (net) instead of 75 kWh for the Long Range versions. From now on, the single electric motor of the Single motor no longer hangs between the front wheels, but between the rear wheels. The new engine is also more efficient and increases in power. In the case of the Single motor Long Range, you therefore have 299 hp (490 Nm) instead of 231 hp (330 Nm).

The figures speak for themselves; You can reach one hundred a full second faster from a standstill (6.2 seconds) while the top peaks at 205 km/h. Less sexy during the bar talk but just as important; the Long Range Single Motor facelift may now charge DC at a maximum of 205 kW instead of 149 kW DC. In short, the Polestar 2 has simply become a lot more powerful in all areas.

Excellent

Do you also notice that on the track? Oh well, it remains a +2 ton heavy EV that is mainly tuned for comfort. Don’t let that be a criticism either. If you have driven a diesel for 30 years, you can easily get into this Polestar 2 and be on the road in no time. The suspension is soft, the damping is on the stiff side and the sound insulation is excellent. The one-pedal drive may also leave that of a Tesla Model 3 behind.

What you especially notice, however, is that once the tendon is put on, the front tires finally have time to focus on steering. The entire drivetrain no longer gets lost in the sudden torque of an electric motor and you feel the rear axle pushing the car out of the bend. There is a Sport mode for the traction control… but this Long Range Single engine does not really have sporting aspirations. For that you should go for the P2 Performance.

Also more economical?

However, something kept haunting us throughout the entire test; Didn’t Polestar say that the facelift was a lot more economical? Because although on paper it can travel as much as 645 km according to the WLTP cycle, it should not consume more than 12 kWh/100 km. Bullshit of course. We achieved an average consumption of 22 kWh/100 km. Which means you are talking about a range of about 360 to 440 km. Is that better than before? Maybe. However, Polestar was unlucky that just before this we also went out with the Tesla Model 3 facelift (DRIVE TEST). It consumed noticeably less.

Let that be the point, when the Polestar 2 appeared in 2020, it only had to tolerate competition from the Tesla Model 3. In the meantime, BMW i4 and i5, Hyundai Ioniq 6, BYD Han and Mercedes EQE have also been added. With a base price of 48,690 euros, the Polestar 2 is more at the lower end of those rivals. Even the Long Range Single Motor, at 54,390 euros, is barely 420 euros more expensive than a Tesla Model 3 Long Range. In terms of price, this Polestar is actually quite good.

Conclusion

The Polestar 2 remains a huge underdog after its facelift. This is a Swedish top model that now drives better, goes a little further and is priced correctly. Only the platform of the XC40 diesel throws a spanner in the works in terms of interior space and general efficiency. Although the majority of EV drivers will opt for the American alternative, this is secretly the more stylish choice.