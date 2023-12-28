What is this?

Lexus' vision on the Toyota Yaris Cross, because underneath this LBX shares its genes with that immensely popular compact crossover. The finish and quality will be improved considerably, there will be a more efficient engine in the front and the price is more in line with what you expect from a Lexus. Do we mean to say that it is too expensive for its own good? Oh well, how much does a Mini Cooper cost these days?

CHECK OUT OUR VIDEO OF THE LEXUS LBX HERE:

Better late than never

Just look at the European registration graphs: no pie is as popular as that of the compact B-segment crossovers. So Lexus also wants a share of the crumbs. As a result, Toyota's luxury brand is discovering new horizons, because the smallest Lexus before was the CT 200h, a VW Golf rival. This LBX will more likely compete against the Volkswagen T-Cross, DS 3 and – indirectly – the Mini Cooper.

Because twist and turn, with this LBX, Lexus wants to offer a stylish alternative for the hipsters of this world. A car that plays more on emotion than reason. The key question is whether customers associate Lexus with hip bars and CO2-neutral snacks. It certainly won't be due to the styling of the LBX, because its stocky, muscular proportions, evil appearance and layered rear provide a modern appearance. However, park it next to the new Mini Cooper or Volvo EX30 and this LBX might feel a bit… classic.

Flawless

On the other hand, isn't that what you expect from a Lexus: somewhat classic styling coupled with a flawless finish? That becomes clear once you get into the LBX. Yes, this may be the smallest Lexus ever built, but that doesn't mean they skimped on materials or finish. The lever comes loose from the LC, the soft materials would not look out of place in the LS and the infotainment is not an eyesore. Believe us, that is already a major victory for Lexus.

You can customize both the color of the seat upholstery and belts à la carte, just like you do with a Bentley. However, what this LBX does not have like a Bentley is legroom in the back. Although it is slightly longer and wider than the Toyota Yaris Cross with which it shares its genes, it remains extremely cramped in the back. The 402 liter trunk is acceptable but suffers from a high lifting threshold… An annoying problem for the average Lexus owner, in our opinion.

Met verve

The smallest Lexus ever made? It also features the smallest engine that Lexus ever put into series production. That is to say, Lexus lifts the 1.5-liter three-cylinder hybrid from the Toyota Yaris Cross and blesses it with some extra power in this LBX. As a result, we are talking about 136 hp, 185 Nm of torque and still a CVT automatic transmission. That doesn't sound like much, but the standard consumption of 4.4 l/100 km and CO2 emissions of 100 g/km are music to the ears.

However, it is logical that a small car does not need a large engine. This LBX proves that with verve. The powertrain is more than smooth enough for the compact crossover and the chassis is extremely entertaining. You notice that Lexus has spent a lot of time refining the building blocks it received from Toyota. The LBX has less vibrations, more sound insulation and a softer ride. Audi can only dream that its A1 Allstreet drives so refined. Yep, do you remember that one?

Crushing teeth

That brings us seamlessly to the sword of Damocles that towers over this LBX. Because several premium car brands have tried hard to launch a car in the compact segment. The Audi A1 Allstreet is an absolute flop, Mercedes' Smart ForTwo did not perform as hoped and BMW has to rely on the success of the Mini Cooper.

Will the LBX become a sales success? Most likely not on a macro level, but certainly on a micro level, because Lexus prides itself on the fact that this will become their best-selling model in Europe. Not difficult if it is also the cheapest, although we may be using the wrong term. With a base price of 33,580 euros, we call it the “least expensive Lexus”. For just under 10,000 euros less you have an Opel Mokka that looks just as good, for the same price you have the brand new Mini Cooper e that is completely electric. goes through life.

Conclusion

The LBX brings the flawless finish and ultra-efficient engines of Lexus to a smaller segment. In addition, it drives surprisingly pleasant and the sound insulation is excellent. However, is it hip enough to attract new customers to the brand?

Motor

1.5 turbo petrol, three-cylinder

Average test consumption

4.70 L/100km