What is this?

An institution in the car world. Because the E-Class has been one of the pillars of the brand with the star for more than thirty years. What's more, of the approximately 14 million cars driving around on our planet, 10 million of them undoubtedly have a taxi roof sign. The sixth generation Mercedes E-Class wants to reconcile its graceful past with the high-tech present.

No USB stick

Mercedes already has a conscious strategy for its models in the higher class. For example, it makes a clear distinction between the fully electric models (EQE, EQS) and the models with combustion engines in the front (E-Class, S-Class). Also in terms of design. Because if the EQE Berline still looks like an elongated USB stick, the sixth generation E-Class looks… very familiar.

In a sea of ​​futuristic designs that are taking over our streets, the new generation E-Class is a point of calm. Familiar but new, it could easily be the slogan. You can still get a star on the hood and enough chrome to appease your grandfather. We can laugh about it, but the just under 5 meters long limousine exudes a hint of grandeur that many competitors can be jealous of.

That's right, those competitors. Who are they again?

The German rivals speak for themselves. For example, you have the retired Audi A6 Berline that will be exchanged next year for a fully electric alternative and the recently renewed BMW 5 Series that looks a lot more grotesque. If we look beyond our German noses, we also see the hopelessly outdated Jaguar XF and the outsider Volvo S90.

France sends its DS 9 as an absolute rival and Italy the Maserati Quattroporte… but then they mainly fool themselves. Competition from China? Strangely enough, there is none in this segment. At least not if you look for cars with a combustion engine under the hood.

Screen time!

While the exterior is still a subtle evolution, a true revolution is taking place in the interior. This is primarily because the E-Class shares its genes with the new C and S-Class. The MRA2 platform allows far-reaching electrification. Or in human language: screens. This E-Class will therefore have a real Superscreen. That may be the little brother of the Hyperscreen from the EQE and EQS, but it remains three huge screens that dominate the dashboard. Remarkable? Yes. Easy to use? Not quite.

The question is also how many screens you may need in the front. Not least because the new E-Class especially comes into its own in the back, because the world's best taxi just became a bit more comfortable. It is also telling that although there is room for three people in the rear, the two outer seats are contoured for increased comfort. Do you still need an S-Class?

Wanted: six-cylinder

Maybe if you want more than four cylinders in the front, because the majority of E-Classes will make do with four cylinders. Only the upcoming AMG variants and the top diesel & petrol have a six-cylinder. In the case of that top diesel, you are talking about a 3.0-liter six-in-line with 367 hp and 750 Nm. The creaminess undoubtedly flows from it, but unfortunately in Western Europe we have turned our backs en masse on the self-igniter.

Then just the E 200 like our test sample? It gets a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo petrol with 204 hp and 320 Nm. Not as impressive of course, but its sprint time of 7.5 seconds is still respectable and its top speed of 240 km/h adequate. Only…

Just what?

However, the four-cylinder breaks through the luxurious feeling of this E-Class. There's something inherently wrong with an E-Class that runs out of breath when you kick it on its tail. Not least because the ride comfort of the suspension is trend-setting. The new E benefits from rear-wheel steering and air suspension (optional) and therefore drives like a cloud on our Belgian rough roads.

For the first time, the E-Class wins with flying colors over its main competitors, and does so by completely shunning any form of sportiness. This is a comfort sloop… that does need a comfortable engine. So do yourself a favor and go for the heavier comforts in this new generation, even if you are punished fiscally. Perverse actually, because in daily use this E-Class may be better than the EQE.

Pricey, right?

Mercedes has a winner on its hands, but it does have the courage to immediately ask for the top prize. The retired Audi A6? You can get them from 58,480 euros. The all-new BMW 5 Series Sedan? It will cost you at least 59,900 euros and therefore completely embarrass Audi. This E-Class? At least 67,034 euros! Now we are the first to admit that the standard equipment is generous, but asking almost 10,000 euros more than the competition before you even get in? That might be a bit too ambitious.

If you then stroll through the options shop – where you can pay almost 500 euros for an illuminated grille or 2,500 euros for that Superscreen inside – then it is not inconceivable that your E-Class will easily cost more than 80,000 euros. BMW has many new 5 Series for that. We'll just pass it along.

Conclusion

It's gratuitous to say that the new generation Mercedes E-Class is better than ever. No, this new E-Class easily surpasses all its competitors and even its EV brothers. This is an incredibly impressive and comfortable sedan. However, you do pay for it.