We rode the Englishman Maeving’s first motorbike, a small electric bobber that can also be driven with a B license and we’ll tell you how it goes, pros and cons

December 11, 2023

With this small electric motorcycle made in the UK we go back to the 1940s to look to the future. When we saw it for the first time during EICMA we were immediately intrigued so we asked for information and met some of the young and passionate technicians who build it in Coventry, England. The RM1 is the first Maeving branded model and it is an equivalent 125 – therefore it can also be driven with a B license – powered by a Bosch wheel motor 3 kW of power and 4.4 kW of peak which for the first time we see inserted into an aluminum spoked rim. The engine is a fairly light unit and at the same time has enough power to guarantee the 45 mph (72 km/h) top speed and performance suitable for urban use with progressive and well-manageable acceleration. We used it for commuting in and out of the city and we’ll tell you how it goes.

Maeving RM1, technical specifications



3 kW Bosch motor, 4.4 kW peak and 160 Nm of torque Double removable LG 2 kWh battery (12 kg) 600 W off-board charger CrMo steel tube frame 3 Riding Modes Aluminum spoked wheels 19″ with Continental K70 tires 37 mm fork, 110 mm of travel Preload-adjustable double shock absorber, 80 mm of travel Front brake with 240 mm disc and double-piston caliper Rear brake with 180 mm disc and single piston CBS combined braking 60% rear 40% front Weight 123 kg with two batteries Recharge 0 – 100% in approximately 4 hours Max autonomy 130 km Price 7,460 euros

Pros and cons



Pro



Successful and refined aesthetics. Pleasant and easy driving. Easily removable batteries

Against



Off board charger Limited rear shocks