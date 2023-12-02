The rest of the chassis also changes based on these changeswith a different arch of the front beam to accommodate the direct exit of the manifold, as mentioned the completely revised mono connection and a new side plate that allows you to mount different head attachment plates. As for the suspensions, which remain Showa, the mono is completely revised, while the 49 mm spring fork has been updated. They also change the brakes with the front boasting Brembo caliper (an absolute novelty for Kawasaki cross bikes) and 270 mm Braking disc, while at the rear there is always the Nissin caliperbut with 240 mm Braking disc.

Finally a modern electronic medium arrives; to change maps you no longer have to replace the connectors on the side of the steerer, but there is a new handlebar selector which allows you to intervene on mappings, traction control and launch control. There are two mappings, full power and soft, the traction is on three levels (off, full and medium) and the launch is activated by holding them both down.

Obviously the whole look changes with a different design of the plastics which also changes the ergonomics. Kawasaki was among the thinnest motorbikes, today it is richer between the legs due to the fact that they went looking for a more streamlined connection with the point of maximum width corresponding to the radiators. Finally Access to the filter has also been optimized; remains on the left side as before, but you no longer have to remove the saddle and frame fixing screws, thanks to the new manual access. Finally, to remove the filter, simply open two clips and slide it out sideways.