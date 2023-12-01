After Formula 1, the 2023 Formula 2 season has also reached its final act with the conclusion of the post-season tests in Abu Dhabi. For drivers who have already taken part in the season, it was an opportunity to try something different in terms of set-up, as there is generally little time available to experiment during the race weekend.

However, this test also allowed new faces to begin to get in touch with Formula 2 single-seaters, although the new generation car will make its debut next year. For rookies, however, it is an opportunity to better understand the tyres, the management of engine power and braking, aspects that Antonelli himself defined as the most impressive in the transition from FRECA.

During the last day, the Italian dedicated himself above all to long run simulations, an aspect on which it is important to accumulate kilometers to understand the behavior of tires over long distances and their characteristics from a degradation point of view. Furthermore, the Prema driver had not yet tackled a category with dual compounds, so the transition from one compound to another in the race represents one of those aspects to continue working on even during the winter.

Photo by: Prema Powerteam

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Prema Racing

Only in the morning session did Antonelli make an attempt at a time attack, interspersed with some setup research work. The Prema representative completed two different runs in which he attempted three fast laps interspersed with as many laps to give the tires a chance to cool down. A job that led him to finish eighth fastest, around 4 tenths from the top, conquered in the morning by Isack Hadjar. From that moment on, Antonelli concentrated exclusively on long runs, so much so that in the afternoon he completed two simulations of eighteen laps each.

In the morning session, the best time was recorded by the Frenchman from Campos, who stopped the clock at 1:35.958, which however does not represent the best time of the three days of testing, given that yesterday Zane Maloney was on the 1:35.783. The action on the track was disturbed by several red flags: the first after about an hour due to Maloney stopping his Carlin on the track. A second interruption came following the stops of Oliver Bearman with Prema and Paul Aron, whose cars were then recovered about an hour and a half before the checkered flag.

For the rest of the session there were very few improvements, given that for many the focus was on the long runs, although a red flag about twenty minutes from the end complicated the teams’ work. Also noteworthy is the intense work for Ritomo Miyata, Super Formula champion, making his debut in a European category after having spent essentially his entire career in the Japanese series.

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Isack Hadjar also took part in F1 testing with Red Bull

Similarly, the afternoon session was also stopped and neutralized after just over ten minutes, thanks to another stop for Bearman, this time in turn five, the one before the long straight. After the long-distance work, some pilots in the final hour chose to carry out another simulation with a smaller quantity of petrol on board.

Maloney was the first to go under one minute and thirty-seven, demonstrating how the times were still far from those of the morning. The Carlin driver then improved to a time of 1:36.002, but was still beaten by Dennis Hauger, who was six thousandths quicker. Gabriel Bortoleto, the Formula 3 champion making his debut in the cadet series, concluded the afternoon with the highest number of laps, reaching 80 in his Virtuosi Racing team car.

Position

the ball

Team

Tempo

1 Isack Hadjar Fields 1:35.958 2 Victor Martins ART 1:36.048 3 Enzo Fittipaldi VAR 1:36.074 4 Jak Crawford DAMS 1:36.128 from ART 1: 36.301 8 Andrea Kimi Antonelli PREMA 1:36.351 9 Joshua Durksen PHM 1:36.406 10 Oliver Bearman PREMA 1:36.407 11. Franco Colapinto MP 1:36.423 12. Dennis Hauger MP :36,697 14 Paul Aaron Hitech 1 15 Rafael Villagomez VAR 1:36.824 16 Josep Maria Marti Campos 1:36.964 17 Amaury Cordeel Hitech 1:37.036 18 Joshua Mason PHM 1:37.086 19 Zane Maloney Carlin 1:37.116 37,133 21 Oliver Goethe Trident :37.477 22 Christian Mansell Trident 1:38.896