The second model that you can buy on Belgian soil from the Chinese Forthing. If the Forthing U-Tour – which we previously tasted – was still a gigantic luxurious MPV for a low price tag, then this EVO T5 is more of a sporty-looking crossover that combines a compact 1.5-liter four-cylinder turbo petrol with an entry price of 31,490 euros.

Wait, 31,490 euros?

Yep, you read that right. A piece of cake, more than 30,000 euros for a car that looks like it just rolled off the Maserati production line. That's the magic of China, isn't it? Sporty lines dominate the body of the EVO T5. A sleek snout with an imposing grille, sharp daytime running lights, a graceful – somewhat generic – flank and a derriere where there is room for no fewer than 4 real silencers. For that you have to go to Mercedes and get the expensive stuff from AMG.

A bystander affectionately called this a Mazda CX-5 with Chinese flair. Well, in terms of length, that bystander was only 6 millimeters off. What's more, with the retirement of the CX-5 in 2024, this might be an interesting alternative for the Japanese.

Infotainment is lacking

Oh come on, this Forthing can't compete in terms of quality with cars we've known here for years? Well, the opposite will surprise you though. Also inside this SUV. Admittedly, the dashboard drew inspiration from Mercedes, Audi and – again – Mazda for its design, but there is nothing to complain about in terms of quality. Not for the price anyway. Two digital screens steal the attention, but lack some functionality. DAB or navigation? Not on this Forthing. So you will have to hang your phone in a holder.

Is that a shortcoming? Of course. Although this is more likely to be the result of the US and Europe being obstructive, rather than China wanting to serve you at your beck and call. You will see no lack of luxury in this EVO T5. Seat heating? Yep! Panoramic roof? Of course! 360° camera and blind spot assistant? All standard on this SUV. Again, for 31,490 euros.

Mitsubishi voorin

Although the association has arisen that every Chinese who comes to Europe is an EV, this Forthing EVO T5 proves the opposite. There is still a petrol engine in the front of this SUV. A modern 1.5-liter four-cylinder turbo petrol from Mitsubishi with 177 hp and 285 Nm. A 7-speed automatic transmission from Magna (which also supplies automatic transmissions for BMW and Toyota, for example) is standard.

On paper, the EVO T5 produces 7.3 l/100 km (WLTP), in reality it is best to aim for a liter more. To quench that thirst in your wallet, Forthing offers you the option to equip the EVO T5 with an LPG tank. So on paper this is a strange owner. At least not on the asphalt.

European driving behavior

The Forthing EVO T5 drives remarkably European. Damping, suspension and body roll, the EVO T5 cannot be faulted. Once the speed increases, you notice that this is not a Ferrari or Maserati, even though the design suggests otherwise. Not only in terms of sporty setup, it is also rather modest in terms of performance. Because 177 hp may seem strong for a 1.6-ton car, in reality this EVO T5 does not feel any smoother than a Volkswagen Tiguan with 150 hp. On the other hand… the fact that we even dare to compare this Forthing with a Volkswagen shows that the Chinese are hitting their stride.

With a 5-year unlimited mileage warranty and a parts depot in Germany, importer OneAutomotive wants to further emphasize that customers do not have to fear the reliability of the brand. You can also know OneAutomotive from the family car of the year and the premium Seres 5.

Conclusion

A spacious, fully equipped SUV with sporty looks for 31,490 euros? You can no longer turn to Nissan (Qashqai), Volkswagen (Tiguan), Peugeot (3008) or Mazda (C-5) for this. This Forthing EVO T5 jumps into a void that has arisen in Europe. Does the customer also dare to take that leap?