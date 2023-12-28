Footage has been leaked from a raving Ubisoft Rabbids movie, presumably from Ubisoft's Raving Rabbids movie with Sony Pictures.

Los Rabbids from Ubisoft are a much more extensive multimedia franchise than many think, and have extended to merchandising, television series and even theme parks.

Although many gamers do not notice them except through other characters (the first Rayman Raving Rabbids and the most recent Mario + Rabbids games) Ubisoft's rabbits have had a prolific career beyond games.

“Les Lapins Crétins”, as they are known in their original French, had an animated series, Rabbids Invasionreleased between 2013 and 2022, but there were plans to make a CGI animated film with Sony Pictures.

That film was cancelled, but now an animation of just over 1 minute has reached the internet (specifically Vimeo), presumably by someone who worked on the film.

Test footage of the canceled? Rabbids movie

The video has been uploaded by a certain Gillian Reviewon whose channel there is also footage from the live-action Disney+ Rescuers movie, which gives veracity to this footage.

What is not known is if this video is from the canceled one Rabbids movie that it was in production at Sony Pictures and that it was canceled… or if it is from the new movie that is in development entre Lionsgate y Ubisoft.

This new Rabbids movie was announced in 2019 with Todd Strauss-Schulson as director, but there has been no further news since then.

For now, Ubisoft Film & Television has focused on cheaper anime series for Netflix, such as Captain Laserhawk (based on Far Cry 3 and with a cameo by Rayman) or the future animes of Assassin's Creed, Splinter Cell or Far Cry. Maybe this leak of the movie Rabbids Will it be followed by new news about this movie?

