Elon Musk said that Tesla “has dug its own grave” with the production of the Tesla Cybetruck. Obviously, the company's internal numbers should not point to this because, if true, it would be as simple as not having launched the model on the market.

However, Musk's grandiose words did suggest that the production Tesla's electric pick-up could be more complicated than it should be. Along the way, the shapes and materials chosen for a model that supposedly withstand gunfights or hard blows against its body have been highlighted.

But this has not been what has complicated production at such an early stage. Reuters points to a more serious and far-reaching problem.

Batteries 4680: the solution that, at the moment, is a problem

In the four years that we have been waiting for the launch of the Tesla Cybertruck Many promises have been made. Among them, the electric car would have a range of more than 800 kilometers in its most capable version. However, the car has finally stopped at a mere 545 kilometers that can be extended to 755 kilometers if you opt for a range extender system.

Much of the confidence in 2019 in achieving these ranges was in new 4680 batteries. The name of these energy accumulators hovers over much of the rumor mill about each new Tesla launch, anticipating much more capable vehicles at a significantly lower price.

The production of these batteries promises energy densities of between 272 y 296 Wh/kg. Figures that are very far from the 200 Wh/kg offered by some of the most capable batteries on the market. In fact, LFPs usually move between 130 and 160 Wh/kg and NIO assures that its 1,000 kilometer semi-solid battery is around 350 Wh/kg. But, above all, the great interest was in the reduction of its costs, which Tesla aimed at a reduction of up to 70% in 2020.

But all this data still does not leave the paper. According to Reuters, production of these new 4680 batteries is extremely slow. The agency assures that up to nine internal voices of the company have confirmed the problems they are having when scaling these energy accumulators.

This battery uses about dry coated electrodes which, in theory, should be produced at a higher rate than typical wet-coated electrodes. This technique is applied to the anode and cathode where, according to Reuters, it involves gluing lithium, manganese and nickel with a binder to adhere them to a metal sheet, without using moisture.

The problem is that the process works in laboratory conditions but when it is scaled up to larger batteries, so much heat is generated that it ends up melting the binder and destroying the battery. The solution Tesla is studying is to “coat several strips of magnetic foil with active battery materials at the same time and at high speeds,” according to the news agency. The problem, however, is that with current machinery it is a process that is too complex and erratic.

All this contributes to the production of 4680 batteries being Under minimum. Furthermore, the accumulators that have come out of the plant so far do not give the promised results and the gain in autonomy is not decisive. Despite this, the company believes that they are making the right decision and have managed to reduce the generation of useless batteries during the research processes, so the progress is there.

The big problem that Tesla faces is that no one has managed, so far, to use this structure for its batteries and implement it on a large scale. The data says that they will be more capable and that, once sufficient production is achieved, they will also be much cheaper, but the results are not being as expected because in the announcement of these batteries it was said that from 2022 their production should already be at pace. cruising.

All of this is causing a significant funnel that, in the long run, complicates future plans for the company. Elon Musk already warned that until 2025 they did not expect to produce the Tesla Cybertruck necessary to make the model a fully car rentable and this stone in the way makes it more difficult to fulfill the established plans.

Additionally, the launch of a new Tesla “Model 2” has long been rumored. A smaller and cheaper option that would break the market with ranges much higher than rivals that sell (or want to sell) their cars at the border of 25,000 euros.

There has been talk for a long time that this it will not be possible without these 4680 batteries. It must be taken into account that the jump in energy density would allow much smaller batteries to be installed in vehicles, with considerable savings in the most expensive component of an electric vehicle and the main reason why smaller cars continue without lowering your prices.

