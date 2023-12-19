Tesla strike in Sweden: investors against Musk

International investors are not happy with Tesla's approach towards Swedish workers. Elon Musk's car company has not yet ratified the collective agreements for its employees.



According to Autoblog, around 15 investors have expressed disappointment with Tesla's challenge to the Nordic working model, a model that has favored the company's expansion in the region.

In particular, the issue of metalworkers in Sweden was raised, who have been denied access to trade union agreements that guarantee fundamental rights such as a fair wage and gender equality.

The industrial dispute began in October 2023 and has already had a major impact on Tesla's operations in Scandinavia.

Other unions showed solidarity, leading to disruptions in port operations in Denmark, Finland and Norway. Not only that, because apparently Tesla is facing further logistical difficulties in importing cars to Sweden.

