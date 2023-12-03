The Cybertruck electric pick-up is already on the street, but it is very likely that, at least for a few months, there will be more children than adults driving a Cybertruck. Tesla has just put the Cybertruck for children on sale, at a price of $1,500. And of course, it’s already sold out.

The first dozen Cybertrucks are already driving on North American roads, although Tesla will not be able to manufacture them in large quantities until 2025, and everything indicates that they will take at least two years to reach Europe, if they arrive.

Alternatively, you can always console yourself with the Cybertruck for children, which is now on sale at a price of $1,500, and they ship worldwide.

Cybertruck for children: specifications and price

He Cybertruck for kids, its official name, is an electric car for children between 6 and 12 years old, which accepts a maximum weight of 68 Kilos. So you probably won’t be able to try it.

And although it is technically an expensive toy, its specifications are very interesting. It is a two-seater, rear-wheel drive electric vehicle, with a 500 W motor and two maximum speeds: 8 and 16 km/h. They are changed with a button, and can be locked.

Tesla

It has electric brakes, LED lights at two different heights, and a 22 V battery, which offers a range of about 20 kilometers.

The seats can be adjusted, and the rubber wheels adapt to all types of terrain. As you can see, Tesla has taken care of all the details. Including the futuristic steering wheel.

It is curious to realize that These children’s vehicles are the real pioneers, since they have been electric for decades. And now Tesla is putting one of the most premium models on sale. Although not as much as this Ferrari for children.

The Cybertruck for children is a treat that, like the model for parents, is already completely sold out. As indicated on its website, Tesla intends to replace it, at a price of $1,500. But it will no longer arrive in time for Santa Claus or the Three Wise Men.