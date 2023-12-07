The electric car is growing in sales. It is a fact. But it is no less true that the sale of electric vehicles is cooling. And, with it, the production of electric vehicles. Data that gives encouragement to those who remain reluctant to flood the electric car market. Mazda is one of them, but it is not the only Japanese manufacturer that thinks the same way.

“Eran Tesla”. This is what Masahiro Moro, CEO of Mazda, maintains. If an electric car sells it is because it is a Tesla. According to Moro, electric cars are not meeting the expectations generated, which is causing “inventory to accumulate” in this type of automobile.

In the United States, “electric vehicles last year were around 6% of the market. This year they are 8%. And of that 8%, 57% were Tesla,” said the CEO of Mazda in an interview for the Fortune magazine.

The causes. The article also includes the words of Chrissy Taylor, executive director of Enterprise Mobility, who was part of the same event and who assures that, when it comes to electric cars, “demand has always been low. It is not where it needs to be.” “The demand is low because the infrastructure is low.”

According to Business Insider, Americans also continue to find combustion vehicles too expensive. In fact, journalist Tim Levin pointed out in an article that electric cars do not have a demand problem, they have a problem in being offered as affordable cars. The average electric vehicle in the United States is $50,000.

At the same time, manufacturers continue to warn of the problems they encounter in offering a cheap electric vehicle. Ford has been one of the companies that finds it difficult to offer cars with long ranges at reasonable prices. Volkswagen will cut its offer and Renault also warned that the cheap electric car will involve an outlay of 20,000 euros.

Maduro. “For us it is an evolution and the customer has to drive it. We have not set an objective. We will move at the pace of the customers. We never want to surprise them with new technology,” stressed Moro, who defended Mazda’s role with the electric car. Some large manufacturers, such as General Motors, have proposed offering exclusively electric cars in 2035. For now, Mazda is running away from these promises.

The strategy is similar to the one Toyota has in its hands. Recently, the largest car manufacturer in the world has confirmed that the brand’s great electric offensive will go through Europe, where the electric car seems to be the preferred option for politicians. However, it will be from 2026 and with a more mature market when they want to take the definitive step.

and japanese. The Mazda CEO’s statements are also in line with the strategies that the rest of the major Japanese manufacturers have followed. Except for Nissan, which opted for the Leaf but had the support of Renault to share a platform with the ZOE, they have barely gotten their feet wet as far as the electric car is concerned.

Mazda, with the MX-30, and Honda, with the Honda e, launched good and logical cars. Electric and urban but with really little autonomy for the price. The problem is that the industry has had to start building over the roof, for huge and more expensive cars that would reduce the impact on the accounts of starting a new product. Both, like the Toyota bZ4X, have been resounding failures.

There is part of the reason. Yes, what More says makes sense. The sale of electric vehicles is slowing down and, with them, vehicle production itself. The question is how much excess optimism there was in the manufacturers when it came to thinking about how many electric cars they could put on the market.

Ford has been making tough workforce cuts and Volkswagen is following the same path. In fact, Volkswagen has stopped production of the ID.3 and Cupra Born at the Zwickau and Dresden plants. Mercedes, with its EQS and EQE, is in a similar situation to these manufacturers.

something to remember. But other information must be added to this information. If Toyota is going to decide fully on Europe, it is because the market is in a very important transition towards this type of energy. This same year the electric car has reached a market share of 20%. In China, the electric car is king. Of the 10 best-selling electric cars in the world, seven are Chinese, two are Tesla models and the remaining (eighth position) is the Volkswagen ID.4.

And to this we must add that the cooling in demand was something that could be expected. The market is like a funnel. The most expensive models have been coming onto the market and have been filling the garages of the wealthiest buyers. Once this market has been filled, the trickle of sales remains constant but is less voluminous.

The cheapest electric car has to find a way to filter through the narrowest part of the funnel. Because it is below, where the surface is much wider, where the bulk of the market is. It remains to be seen who will dominate here but, for now, Tesla’s sales have shown that what the market is asking for are cars with more contained prices.

