Although it had been rumored for a long time, in September Tesla almost by surprise presented the Tesla Model 3 Highland, the redesign of the company's electric sedan. The change came after six years on the market, giving its body a slightly more modern image and, above all, offering more autonomy for the same money.

Just a few months later, the Tesla Model Y will also receive a major facelift. From Bloomberg they assure that the Chinese Tesla plant will begin producing the update of the Tesla electric SUV “in mid-2024”, according to internal sources. The specific date on the calendar remains, for now, a mystery.

If the deadlines set by the economic environment are met, the Tesla Model Y would be closer to the usual times of the industry (it was presented in 2019) than the Model 3 in its redesign, although five years is still a long period for a renewal esthetic. Usually, generations in cars last between six and eight years but Tesla needs to extend the commercial life of its models to make its particular production method profitable.

Bloomberg highlights the importance of change for modernize it aesthetically and resemble it to the Model 3 that has gained presence with small aesthetic touches. With the toughest competition so far in the Chinese market and Europe considering whether to lift tariffs on models coming from China, the aesthetic renewal can be a boost to sales and added value for the customer for a model that represents 75% of the firm's sales in the Asian country and that in Europe it is fighting to be the best-selling car (including combustion cars).

What to expect from the Tesla Model Y Juniper

At the moment, the changes that will come with the new units of the Tesla Model Y Juniper are unknown. At Bloomberg they limit themselves to pointing out that “it will exterior and interior changes much more obvious” than during the small October review in which the wheels and ambient lighting were barely changed for the Chinese models.

Although there is no official confirmation, it is expected that the Tesla Model Y will adapt the visual language of the Tesla Model 3 to the electric SUV. With these details it would have a new bumper, headlights similar (or identical) to those of the Tesla electric sedan and, as a consequence, an aerodynamic improvement.

If we look at this model, with the Tesla Model 3 Highland There was also a screen for rear row passengers and substantial changes in ergonomics, such as the total absence of satellite controls on the steering wheel. Thus, the gear lever (whose gear selection has been transferred to the screen) and the turn signal lever were eliminated, opting for two touch buttons on the steering wheel that activate them.

In return, the Tesla Model 3 also received a important improvement in autonomy, estimated at 8% more available kilometers, now having versions of up to 678 kilometers in the Long Range model with 18-inch wheels, according to the WLTP cycle.

It remains to be seen how many changes are implemented in Tesla's electric SUV. At the moment, the information circulating about this model is much less than that which was handled with the Tesla Model 3 Highland. Bloomberg does assure that in a few days there will be a stop at the Shanghai gigafactory to make the necessary adjustments to produce a small update with the Chinese market as the objective but that it will be the second phase of the plant, in mid-2024, which will host the most important renewal to date of the Tesla Model Y.

In Xataka | Tesla has revolutionized electric car manufacturing with its Giga Press. Now everyone wants to have one

Photo | Tesla