There is no brand that raises as much hate and love as Tesla in the automobile market. It is one of those companies that have managed to have a connection with the public that goes beyond the rational. Its staunchest defenders speak of Elon Musk as a genius and the product, Tesla, as a disruptor. Its critics have no shortage of arguments: misleading advertising, broken promises, disappointing quality…

But what Reuters publishes goes far beyond the latter. The agency claims that it has had access to thousands of Tesla internal documents dated between 2016 and 2022 that demonstrate how the company has turned a deaf ear to serious design and construction problems that have put its drivers at risk.

Wheels that come off, steering columns and suspension arms that break… all under warranty, with a few kilometers traveled and for which Tesla claims not to be guilty.

Reuters' serious accusations

The problem Tesla is facing is much more serious than the latest news related to its safety and reliability. Among them, Elon Musk's company has received a notice from the NHTSA to recall two million vehicles, in relation to problems with its Autopilot. A review that will be done remotely, with an OTA update of its software.

TÜV SÜD, the German ITV, published its reliability reports a few days ago with a striking headline: Dacia is more reliable than Tesla. However, the report gave a slap on the wrist to drivers of this type of car, who sometimes neglect their maintenance thinking that they do not need it.

But what Reuters is talking about is much more serious and hardly attributable to the owner of a Tesla. The news agency highlights the case of a driver whose suspension arm broke just after 115 miles (184 km) since he took it from the dealership. The company had to carry out a very extensive repair that included changing the steering column and a bill of $14,000 that it tried to collect from the owner of the car, alleging that he had made fraudulent use of it.

Similar case for a driver who with less than 25,000 kilometers on his Tesla Model 3 saw a wheel come off at about 100 km/h with the Autopilot system activated It was 2021 and the car had been purchased in 2020. Same situation but with a Tesla Model

The cases, according to the agency, are far from isolated. Reuters talks about thousands of drivers affected that when they wanted to contact Tesla to take care of the repairs, under warranty, they received the company's refusal. The responses generally pointed to improper use of the vehicle or poor behavior by the driver, with the aim of getting away.

However, the article says that Tesla workers were aware of structural problems in the production of vehicles and of too lax margins of error that favored this type of accidents to occur. Despite this, the company always tried to exempt its responsibilities. As a result, some drivers sold their unrepaired vehicles, tired of Tesla's repeated denials.

All these problems, according to Reuters would affect all production plants that Tesla has spread around the world, regardless of whether they are Chinese, European or American. In fact, the article mentions the finding of Ralf van Gestel, a Tesla product support engineer, who discovered that Tesla had spent more than $4 million in just one year to fix suspension failures for Tesla Model S and Model X that were under warranty. Of those, $1.3 million was related to suspension arm drops during the first two years.

According to Reuters, with figures provided by Valentin Oetliker, an engineer working in France, “about 5% of the 12,858 Model S and Model failures in suspensions”.

In its article, the news agency provides many other cases but, above all, the feeling floats in the air that rains, it pours. This is not the first time that Tesla has been accused of hiding reports or omitting essential information for the owner of a vehicle in order to shift the blame onto him in the event that one of its components or systems fails. It has even been shown that the company falsified an advertisement to sell benefits of its semi-autonomous driving system that were simply nonexistent.

In Xataka | “Tesla is destroying customer value”: The industry believes its aggressive discounts are a problem

Photo | Tesla