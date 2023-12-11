A few days ago Tesla finally began to deliver the first units of its long-awaited Cybertruck. The bizarre vehicle that wants to revolutionize the pickup segment has generated unparalleled expectation, but it turns out that this model has not arrived alone.

It turns out that in addition to the conventional model, which in its basic version starts at $61,000, Tesla has offered a “Cybertruck for children”an electric car for children between 6 and 12 years old (supports a maximum load of 68 kg), according to the company, and that reaches a maximum speed of 16 km/h.

The car has a 22 V battery, a 500 W motor (350 W nominal), and a switch that allows you to set limits to the maximum speed for the little ones, so that the Cybertruck for children does not exceed 8 km /h. Its range is 12 miles, about 19.3 kilometers.

His design imitates the lines of the standard Cybertruck, although the rear part changes and that space is simply used for the only two (adjustable) seats that the vehicle has. The pneumatic wheels also imitate the design of the Cybertruck’s removable tires, and it has electronic brakes.

There is a small space behind the seats that can serve as a trunk, and in addition to the steering wheel, which imitates that of the Cybertruck, it has front and rear lights thanks to an LED lighting system.

He Cybertruck for children is priced at $1,500but its launch has been absolutely overwhelming, because shortly after going on sale in the Tesla store – only in the US – the company updated the page to put the “Out of stock” sign.





In fact, Tesla already made a first experiment in this field when two years ago it launched its Cyberquad, which with a design that followed the lines of the Cybertruck (not yet launched at that time, but presented), allowed children to have a quad especially striking.

The vehicle ended up being recalled months later for not complying with safety regulations, but Tesla recently put it back on sale with an improved version. Its price is in fact higher than the Cybertruck for children, since The Cyberquad costs $1,900.

Image | tesla

