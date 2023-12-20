Volkswagen is the latest manufacturer to join Tesla's NACS (North American Charging Standard), joining a list made up of the rest of the group's brands, such as Porsche and Audi. It is a decision that, for the moment, will only affect the United States.

In Europe, the CCS2 standard will continue, the connector chosen by the EU for charging stations. Despite this, the decision of the VAG group in the US makes one thing clear: they are bending the American industry with their chargers.

A decision that affects several brands. Volkswagen has made official its intention to adopt Tesla charging standards. The objective is an agreement with the American giant to give Volkswagen, Porsche and Audi customers access to the more than 15,000 Superchargers in the United States.

The decision affects the main pillars of the group, and the date is set for 2025 to begin deploying the measure. Starting this year, the new VAG electric cars will have the Tesla port incorporated.

NACS, much more than a standard for Tesla. In 2022 Tesla announced that its charging technology was being renamed NACS, paving the way for the rest of the electric vehicle manufacturers.

Ford was the first to join, followed by the General Motors group and, soon, by Stellantis. In the case of vehicles that do not leave the factory with the Tesla port, it is possible to use an adapter that allows users of other brands to access the Supercharger charging network.

Beneficial for everyone. Tesla is the main beneficiary of the agreements, adding thousands and thousands of vehicles to its charger network that will have to go through the checkout. Likewise, it provides the company with access to aid to install charging points, continuing its expansion at a lower cost.

The rest of the manufacturers also win. Your customers will have more incentives to purchase an electric vehicle knowing they can access the most powerful charging network. Tesla chargers are more powerful, and the cables they use are lighter.

Stellantis is the next bastion to conquer. Stellantis is the fourth largest automobile manufacturer in the world. Following the decision by Ford, General Motors and Volkswagen, Reuters claimed that the group was studying the possibility of adopting NACS.

Manufacturers such as RAM, Chrysler or Dodge are key in the country, and not adopting the Tesla standard would represent a significant competitive disadvantage compared to its competition.

