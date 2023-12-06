During our test drive with the Tesla Cybertruck, we also had some time to chat with design boss Franz von Holzhausen. Behind him are the original clay model, a first prototype, a body in white (the complete model, but without wheels, doors, windows and paint – the carcass, so to speak) and a recently produced Cybertruck. Next to Franz is Lars Maravy, Tesla’s technical sous chef.

Franz starts. ‘It just started with the question of what a Tesla pickup would look like. We studied existing pickups and realized that the market hasn’t changed at all. They are all separate bodies on a frame, a principle of 60, 70 years old, and they all look the same. In the beginning we took some paths that were fairly unique, but not dramatic enough.

The sources of inspiration

‘In the very beginning we had a Lotus Esprit in the studio, the submarine car. Then we looked at what else could be found in this simplistic, angular style – things like the F-117 Nighthawk and the Countach. Like Gandini, we wanted to do something remarkable, something that would change everything,” the Cybertruck designer tells Top Gear.

He continues: ‘I got a bit frustrated with the process and secretly started drawing things that were really radically different. It was really that simple idea I had at the very beginning (see the sketch above), that idea of ​​an exoskeleton, a kind of low-resolution form of a pickup truck. We made a full-size model of that actually side-by-side project and showed it to Elon. And he said: “That’s what we’re going to do.”’

Lars had a slightly different view of what was going on, from a technical point of view: ‘When the idea was first presented, there was a lot of consternation. Because our job is to make dreams come true, but when you look at the shape, the stainless steel and the extra bit Elon threw in, that it had to drive like a sports car but have all the capabilities of a pickup… Well, yeah , we were all sweating.’

And there is another important reason why the Cybertruck looks like this, Lars says: ‘In addition, Elon also wanted a first prototype within 90 days, which he did to force decisions. There is then no time to discuss, no time to make fuss about what it should, could or want to be. You just have to take the best idea of ​​the moment and go.” You see the result…