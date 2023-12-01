Tesla presented its Cybertruck last night. Elon Musk was the master of ceremonies during the delivery of the first units of the gigantic electric car which aspires to rival the Ford F-150 Lightning in a market, that of the pick-up, which is the most important in the United States.

The road to get here has been complicated for Tesla. The electric truck was announced in 2019, with the promise that it would arrive in 2021 with a starting price of $39,900. It has finally arrived in 2023, with a starting price of $60,990 and with the warning that the first units will not arrive until 2025.

This is everything that was seen and what we know about Tesla’s large electric truck.

All about the Tesla Cybertruck

There was much left to reveal with the new Tesla Cybertruck. On the tortuous path we have talked about, Elon Musk’s company asked its potential buyers to reserve the electric truck for $100. The final price was promised to be between $39,900 and $69,900. Prices that attracted More than a million of customers willing to wait for the latest from Tesla.

In 2021, when the first deliveries were due to be made, all information related to the model completely disappeared. No price, no possibility of booking. The latter has been changing, with notices that the model could be re-reserved “when the production date approaches.”

Last year, however, Elon Musk promised that the model would finally arrive in 2023. He did so at the inauguration of the firm’s new Gigafactory in Texas. And, although with a handful of deliveries, Tesla has ended up complying, although those who want one will have to wait more than a year to receive theirs. If the reserve data is true, there has been talk of 10-year deliveries.

Finally, four years after its announcement, we know what they have delivered to the first customers and what those who want the latest Tesla vehicle will be able to opt for.

Tesla Cybertruck

rear wheel drive

Four-wheel drive

cyberbeast

size (in meters)

5,689×2,413×1,791

5,689×2,413×1,791

5,689×2,413×1,791

weight

Determined

2995 kg

3.104 kg

AUTONOMY

402 kilometers

547 kilometers and more than 755 kilometers with range extender

515 kilometers and more than 705 kilometers with range extender

charge

Determined

250 kW

250 kW

MAXIMUM SPEED

180 km/h

180 km/h

209 km/h

ACCELERATION (0 TO 100 KM/H)

6.7 seconds

4.3 seconds

2.7 seconds

Screens

Determined

18.5-inch central touch and 9.4-inch rear touch

18.5-inch central touch and 9.4-inch rear touch

TOWING CAPACITY

3.402 kg

4.990 kg

4.990 kg

Cargo space

Determined

3,423 liters

3,423 liters

Precio

$60,990

$79,990

$99,990

Availability

2025

2024

2024

The presentation was also full of “Musk moments”. Tesla demonstrated the acceleration power of the Beast version in a race with a Porsche 911. In addition to reaching the finish line faster, the last shot left one last twist of humor: the Tesla Cybertruck had beaten the Porsche… while towing another Porsche .

The same thing happened in a competition with a Ford F-150 Lightning, boasting that the Tesla Cybertruck is capable of towing weights that the Ford model cannot. An attempt was also made to demonstrate that the bodywork is bulletproof and a baseball was thrown against the glass at more than 100 km/h to demonstrate that it would not break. Of course, the scene was not repeated with the famous iron ball that during the 2019 presentation broke the “unbreakable” glass of the truck.





Of all these tests only videos were shown but no concrete data was given to confirm the reliability of the tests. It must be remembered that the company has already been accused of misleading advertising in some of its promotional videos.

Without much more concrete data, it remains to be seen how Tesla finances the manufacturing of the Tesla Cybertruck, if it is meeting the planned deadlines and what economic impact it generates. Just a few days ago, Musk himself acknowledged that it will take time to make the Cybertruck a profitable vehicle. At least 18 months.

Tesla’s biggest problem is in its exoskeleton of stainless steel. This bodywork is very complicated to produce and assemble but the company defends its use by claiming that it is an extremely hard material, more resistant to breaks, dents and easier to repair.

The new vehicle also comes with air suspension and a steerable rear axle to improve maneuvering. It was not explained what this range extender consists of. Musk pointed out on X (formerly Twitter) that this addition will take up a third of the cargo space, but no further details were given.

All in all, the electric pick-up market can be huge. It is the best-selling body type in the United States and the volume of reservations certifies that there is enormous interest in the vehicle. Starting in 2025, the company wants to produce at a rate of 250,000 units per year.

In Xataka | The biggest enemy of the Tesla Cybertruck is one that it has created itself: aerodynamics

Photos | Tesla