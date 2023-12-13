Tesla, bad news for Elon Musk. Two million cars recalled in the United States

The American manufacturer of electric cars Tesla has initiated a recall of approximately two million vehicles in the United States due to a risk associated with the assisted driving system. In an email sent Tuesday to the California group, the U.S. Highway Safety Agency (Nhtsa) stated that, under certain circumstances, the assisted driving feature of Tesla vehicles could be misused, increasing the risk of collision.

In particular, the investigation found that the design of the system could result in “inadequate controls over driver engagement and use” which “could lead to misuse of the system”, an NHTSA spokesperson told AFP Wednesday. Teslafor its part, acknowledged in its information report that the controls put in place on its system Autopilot “may not be sufficient to prevent improper use by the driver,” according to the authority's email.

It's not the first time Autopilotthe assisted driving system of Teslais involved in accidents. L'Nhtsafor example, began an evaluation process in 2021 to investigate 11 crashes involving stationary emergency response vehicles and Tesla vehicles with assisted driving system activated. As a result, and “without agreeing with the analysis” of the NHTSA, Tesla decided on December 5 to initiate “a recall for a software update”, explains the road authority.

There are a few affected vehicles Model S produced between 2012 and 2023 and equipped with the system, all Model X produced between 2016 and 2023, all Model 3 produced between 2017 and 2023 and all Model Y manufactured since 2020. The vehicles will receive a remote update, scheduled to launch yesterday, Tuesday 12 December 2023. This will include additional warnings to encourage drivers to maintain control of the vehicle, “which means keeping your hands on the steering wheel”, observes the authority.

