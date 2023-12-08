Baghead

If you talk to the dead, you have to pay the price! This is what the movie Baghead promises us.

Actress Freya Allan, famous for playing Ciri in the series The Witcher, now stars in Baghead, a horror film where there is a being capable of contacting the dead.

the chilling trailer for Baghead.

What is it about?

Official synopsis of Baghead: After the death of her father (Peter Mullan), Iris (Freya Allan) discovers that she has inherited a century-old, dilapidated pub. That’s why she decides to travel to Berlin to identify the body of her father and meet with the lawyer (Ned Dennehy). What she doesn’t know is that when the deed is signed, she will be inextricably linked to an indescribable entity that resides in the pub’s basement: Baghead, a shape-shifting creature who can contact the dead and transform into them for 2 minutes. .

Two minutes with the beast is all his desperate loved ones need to ease their pain. Neil (Jeremy Irvine), who has lost his wife, is Iris’s first client. Like her father, Iris is tempted to exploit the creature’s powers and help desperate people for a price. But she soon discovers that breaking the two-minute rule can have terrifying consequences. Along with her best friend Katie (Ruby Barker), Iris must fight to maintain control of Baghead and figure out how to destroy her before she destroys them.

The film is directed by Alberto Corredor, who is adapting his own 2007 short film. The filmmaker has the support of Studio Canal and The Picture Company producers Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman, along with Roy Lee, responsible for two hits from horror like IT and Barbarian.

Baghead will be released on December 28, 2023. Are you looking forward to seeing it? Leave me your comments below in the opinion section.

